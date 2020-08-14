Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Disrupts Three Cyber-Enabled Terror Campaigns

The US government has made its largest ever seizure of cryptocurrency associated with terrorism after three alleged cyber-enabled terrorist financing campaigns were dismantled. 

The global disruption of campaigns involving Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaeda and Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) was announced yesterday by the Department of Justice. 

Each group was allegedly found to have used cryptocurrency and social media to raise their online profile and attract donations to fund their terror campaigns. In accordance with judicially authorized warrants, US authorities seized millions of dollars, over 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites and four Facebook pages.

In 2019, Al-Qassam Brigades allegedly posted a call for Bitcoin donations to fund its terror campaign on its social media page. The request was then made via the group’s official websites, alqassam.net, alqassam.ps and qassam.ps.

Included on their websites was a video claiming that benefactors could send money anonymously by using unique Bitcoin addresses generated for each individual donor. However, the IRS, HSI and FBI agents were able to track and seize all 150 cryptocurrency accounts that allegedly laundered funds to and from the al-Qassam Brigades’ accounts.

“While these individuals believe they operate anonymously in the digital space, we have the skill and resolve to find, fix and prosecute these actors under the full extent of the law,” said acting United States attorney Michael Sherwin.  

A second campaign run by al-Qaeda and affiliated terrorist groups allegedly solicited cryptocurrency donations via a Bitcoin money laundering network operated using Telegram channels and other social media platforms.

In some instances, the terrorists allegedly posed as charities to attract donations that were actually intended to fund violent terrorist attacks. 

The third disrupted campaign involved an alleged scheme by ISIS facilitator Murat Cakar to fund ISIS by selling fake personal protective equipment via FaceMaskCenter.com.

“It should not surprise anyone that our enemies use modern technology, social media platforms and cryptocurrency to facilitate their evil and violent agendas,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.   

“We will prosecute their money laundering, terrorist financing and violent illegal activities wherever we find them and, as announced today, we will seize the funds and the instrumentalities that provide a lifeline for their operations whenever possible.” 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Phishing Tactic Targets Verizon Users' Credentials

2
News

SANS Institute Phishing Attack Leads to Theft of 28,000 Records

3
News

IT Pros Name Misconfiguration #1 Cloud Security Threat

4
News

Travelex Forced into Administration After Ransomware Attack

5
News

US Court Orders Defendant to Unlock Phones

6
News

Over 43,000 Phishing Emails Slip Through NHS Security Filters

1
News

Looting Causes Data Breach at Walgreens

2
News

US Disrupts Three Cyber-Enabled Terror Campaigns

3
News

Phishing Scam Targets Asda Shoppers

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

6
News

RedCurl Emerges as a Corporate Espionage APT

1
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

2
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

3
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

4
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

5
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

6
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

1
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

2
Interview

Interview: Pete McShea, Information Privacy Officer, Aires

3
Opinion

No Time for Email Protection Roulette

4
Interview

Interview: Kunal Anand, Chief Technology Officer, Imperva

5
Blog

Dangerous Liaisons - Cloudphishing

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365