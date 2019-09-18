Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

US Government Sues Edward Snowden Over Book

The US government is suing Edward Snowden for violating a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in the publication of a new book.

The civil suit alleges that the former government contractor published the book, Permanent Record, without first submitting it to the CIA and NSA for review, as per the agreements he signed. It alleges Snowden has also discussed intelligence matters in public speeches, further violating the NDA.

Yet despite its allegations, the US government doesn’t want to prevent publication of the book; instead it wants to seize all proceeds, naming his publishers as co-defendants so that no money can be transferred to the whistleblower.

“Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor,” said assistant attorney general Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

“The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations. This lawsuit demonstrates that the Department of Justice does not tolerate these breaches of the public’s trust. We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”

However, Snowden’s attorney and director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Ben Wizer, has hit back, arguing that the book contains no information that hasn’t already been published by “respected news organizations.”

“Had Mr Snowden believed that the government would review his book in good faith, he would have submitted it for review. But the government continues to insist that facts that are known and discussed throughout the world are still somehow classified,” he added.

“Mr Snowden wrote this book to continue a global conversation about mass surveillance and free societies that his actions helped inspire. He hopes that today’s lawsuit by the United States government will bring the book to the attention of more readers throughout the world.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Most Port Vulnerabilities Are Found in Three Ports

2
News

City Blocks Email Account of Alderman Who Refuses Cybersecurity Training

3
News

Chicago Broker Fined $1.5m for Inadequate Cybersecurity

4
News

Vulnerabilities in IoT Devices Have Doubled Since 2013

5
News

Emotet is Back and Spamming Again

6
News

Webcam Security Snafus Expose 15,000 Devices

1
Editorial

Towers of Gold Are Still Too Little (Q3 2019 Issue)

2
News

Government Report Warns of AI Policing Bias

3
News

Third of Brits Concerned About Election Interference

4
News

US Government Sues Edward Snowden Over Book

5
Opinion

Is Continuous Authorization the New Frontier in Enterprise Security?

6
News

New Banking Regs Increase Cyber-Attack Risk

1
Webinar

How to Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

3
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

4
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

5
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

6
Webinar

How to Manage Attacks, Vulnerabilities & Complexities in APIs

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Jaguar Land Rover & BlackBerry Seek to Improve Security in Manufacturing of Next-Gen Vehicles

2
Opinion

Keeping Data Secure in the Oil and Gas Industry

3
Interview

Life Of: A Software Testing Lab

4
Opinion

#GartnerSEC: How to Keep Your Job After a Cyber-Attack

5
Blog

NIS Directive: One Year On – Has it Been Enough?

6
Interview

Interview: Cory Cowgill, CTO, Fusion Risk Management