Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Launches National AI Task Force

The Biden administration has launched a new national artificial intelligence task force to make more government data available to AI researchers.

News of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Resource Task Force was announced on Thursday by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

A key role of the task force will be to serve as a federal advisory committee, assisting the creation and implementation of a blueprint for the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR).

The NAIRR is a shared research infrastructure that provides access to computers, high-quality data, educational tools, and user support to AI researchers and science students.

Co-chairing the task force will be Lynne Parker, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Erwin Gianchandani, National Science Foundation.

"The task force will provide recommendations for establishing and sustaining the NAIRR, including technical capabilities, governance, administration, and assessment, as well as requirements for security, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties," said the White House in a statement released yesterday.

In May 2022, the task force will submit an interim report to Congress detailing a comprehensive strategy and implementation plan. A final report will be submitted in November 2022.

Kudelski Security CEO Andrew Howard told Infosecurity Magazine that releasing data could have both a positive and a negative effect.

“Overall, making data available for research is a good thing. It’s an example of our government working for us as well as increasing transparency. This release of data could lead to new innovations both in an academic and private business context that make our lives better and solve societal challenges," said Howard. 

He warned: "There is also a downside. Depending on the sensitivity and scope of the data released, it could lead to the targeting of individuals and groups, both by companies and adversaries alike."

Howard stressed that any data release should be accompanied by the implementation of appropriate privacy protections.

"This isn’t always easy to do since there are attacks which can allow someone to combine the released data with other pieces of publicly available data to deanonymize individuals in a dataset," lamented Howard.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Schools Forced to Shut Following Critical Ransomware Attack

2
News

Single Fastly Customer Sparked Global Internet Meltdown

3
News

High Street Banks Exposing Customers to Phishing Attacks

4
News

IT Administrator Sentenced for Sabotaging Employer

5
News

JBS Admits Paying REvil Ransomware Group $11 Million

6
News

Unknown Attacker Chains Chrome and Windows Zero-Days

1
News

COO Charged in Georgia Hospital Cyber-attack

2
News

US Launches National AI Task Force

3
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

4
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

5
Opinion

Protecting CNI: It’s About the Collective

6
News

Gaming Giant EA Suffers Major Data Breach

1
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

2
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

3
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

4
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

5
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

6
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

3
Blog

Securing Containers: Seven Key Concerns and What to Do About Them

4
Blog

Defining Cybersecurity in a Hybrid World

5
Magazine Event

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity Event at Infosecurity Europe

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2