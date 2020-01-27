Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

US Rolls Out New Bill to Reform NSA Surveillance

US senators have proposed a bill that would drastically reform the surveillance practices of the National Security Agency (NSA) and increase oversight of government surveillance.

Titled The Safeguarding Americans’ Private Records Act, the bill was introduced on Thursday by Senators Ron Wyden, Zoe Lofgren, Pramila Jayapal, Warren Davidson, and Steve Daines. 

According to a statement on Wyden's website, the changes proposed in the bill will "protect Americans’ rights against unnecessary government surveillance." 

The bill comes ahead of the March 15 expiration of Section 215 of the Patriot Act, which the National Security Agency "used to create a secret mass surveillance program that swept up millions of Americans’ phone calls." The phone record program was terminated last year.

The bill prohibits the "warrantless collection of cell site location and GPS information as well as browsing history and internet search history and ensures that the government cannot conduct collection for intelligence purposes that would violate the Fourth Amendment in the criminal context."

Furthermore, the bill aims to establish the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process as the only process by which the government is allowed to carry out surveillance. By doing this, the bill intends to close what it describes as "secret law" loopholes that have allowed the US government to clandestinely conduct surveillance outside the FISA process in the past

Other reforms proposed by the bill are the increase of congressional oversight of government surveillance activities with the addition of new public reporting requirements regarding Americans whose information has been collected under Sections 215 and 702 of the Patriot Act. 

Commenting on the new bill, Jack Mannino, CEO at Virginia-based application security provider nVisium, said: "These are important steps towards protecting the civil liberties and Fourth Amendment rights of citizens. Intelligence agencies do important work, and it's necessary for them to be able to do their jobs, while preserving legal and moral boundaries. States, such as California, have passed legislation to protect internet privacy, and other states are quickly moving in the same direction. Overreaching surveillance erodes trust in the systems we use and our expectation of privacy."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Citrix Flaw Exploited by Ransomware Attackers

2
News

US Issues Cybersecurity Warnings Over Flawed Medical Devices

3
News

Chrome and Firefox Clamp Down on Suspicious Behavior

4
News

Over 2000 WordPress Sites Hit by Malicious Redirects

5
News

US County Suffers Two Cyber-attacks in Three Weeks

6
News

Zero-Day IE Bug is Being Exploited in the Wild

1
News

US Rolls Out New Bill to Reform NSA Surveillance

2
News

Major Canadian Military Contractor Compromised in Ransomware Attack

3
News

US Space Industry to Launch Cybersecurity Portal

4
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

5
News

Royal Yachting Association Resets Passwords After Breach

6
News

Chrome and Firefox Clamp Down on Suspicious Behavior

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

4
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

1
Blog

How 2019’s Worst Corporate Hacks Could Have Been Prevented

2
Blog

Security by Sector: Travel and Hospitality Industries Extend Security-Sharing Community

3
Blog

How to Prevent Your Business Being Hacked

4
Interview

Interview: Timur Kovalev, Chief Technology Officer, Untangle

5
News Feature

Rolling Vulnerability and Patch Management into Detection and Response

6
Opinion

Do We Need More Cyber Hygiene?