US Seizes Domains Used by Terrorists

Two domain names being used unlawfully by a terrorist organization to destabilize a foreign power have been seized by the United States.

The sites “Aletejahtv.com” and “Aletejahtv.org” are owned and operated by a United States company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, but were being utilized by Kata’ib Hizballah, an Iran-backed terrorist group active in Iraq.

On July 2, 2009, the US Secretary of Treasury designated Kata’ib Hizballah as a Specially Designated National for committing, directing, supporting, and posing a significant risk of committing acts of violence against coalition and Iraqi security forces.

On the same day, Kata’ib Hizballah was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US Department of State for committing or posing a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism.

The domains “Aletejahtv.com” and “Aletejahtv.org” were seized on August 31, 2020, pursuant to a seizure warrant after they were determined to be acting as the group's media arm.

Kata’ib Hizballah used the sites to disseminate videos, articles, and photographs designed to further their political agenda. The sites also functioned as a live online television broadcast channel, Al-etejah TV.

Numerous articles published on “Aletejahtv.com” and “Aletejahtv.org” were written with the specific intention of destabilizing Iraq. The sites were also used by Kata’ib Hizballah for the purpose of recruiting others to their cause.

“Once again we see designated foreign terrorist organizations turning to the internet to push their message and recruit followers for their violent causes,” said John Demers, assistant attorney general for National Security.

“We will continue to fight terror recruitment and propaganda efforts in the digital world, as we do elsewhere.”

US Attorney for the District of Arizona Michael Bailey said that the Grand Canyon State had no space for terrorists.

“The District of Arizona is home to many successful technology companies whose goods and services are capable of being used by individuals across the world," said Bailey. "We will not allow members of terrorist organizations to illegally use those goods and services to further their propaganda and agenda.”

This seizure was investigated by the Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security.