Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Shipping Giant Loses $7.5m in Ransomware Attack

A leading US transportation business has become the latest corporate victim to lose millions in a ransomware attack, according to a regulatory filing.

Tennessee-headquartered Forward Air describes itself as the leading provider of ground transportation and logistics for North American air freight and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping.

Its 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday revealed the attack was first detected by the firm on December 15 last year.

“While the company’s systems recovery efforts are completed and the company’s operations are fully functional, the incident did result in a loss of revenue as well as incremental costs for the month of December which will adversely impact the company’s fourth quarter 2020 results,” it noted.

In fact, it lost an estimated $7.5m in LTL revenue in the quarter, “primarily because of the company’s need to temporarily suspend its electronic data interfaces with its customers.”

Although the loss doesn’t seem to have had a major impact on Forward Air’s year-on-year fourth quarter growth, the news highlights again the potentially major financial repercussions of ransomware attacks.

As well as lost sales and operational losses, victim organizations typically spend big on additional IT support and third-party investigation and forensics contracts, and must also absorb the hit to staff productivity.

Many organizations have taken out cyber insurance policies in order to cover themselves in such cases. However, some experts have argued that these may encourage firms to simply pay the ransom, thereby perpetuating the problem as cyber-criminals see there is easy money to be made.

It doesn’t appear that Forward Air had such a policy.

In fact, the average ransom payment dropped 34% from Q3 2020 to the final quarter of last year, according to Coveware. The vendor claimed this could be due to reports of ransomware groups breaking their promise to delete stolen data taken from victim organizations on payment.

“The trust that stolen data will be deleted is eroding; defaults are becoming more frequent when exfiltrated data is made public despite the victim paying,” it argued. “As a result, fewer companies are giving in to cyber-extortion when they are able to recover from backups.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

China Steals Personal Data of 80% of US Adults

2
News

Over Three Million US Drivers Exposed in Data Breach

3
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

4
News

Data on Thousands of Foxtons Customers Posted Online

5
News

Social Media Oversharing Exposes 80% of Office Workers

6
Opinion

SOC 1, 2, & 3 Audit Reports, and Why You Need One

1
News

NCIJTF Releases New Ransomware Fact Sheet

2
News

Study Finds Delays in Revoking System Access

3
News

Automated Tools Increasingly Used to Launch Cyber-Attacks

4
News

IBM Announces Cybersecurity Grants for US Schools

5
News

Disclosed ICS Vulnerabilities Surged During Second Half of 2020

6
Opinion

SolarWinds Attack: Proof That On-Premises Active Directory Still an Effective Initial Access Vector

1
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

2
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

3
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

1
News Feature

Should We Be Cautious About Law Enforcement Requests for Digital Data?

2
Podcast

Into Security Podcast - Episode 22: Diversity in Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Interview

#DataPrivacyDay Interview: Robert Waitman, Director of Data Privacy, Cisco

5
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

6
Next-Gen

A Case Against CVSS