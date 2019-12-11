Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

US Software Testing Giant Buys AI Firm

Software testing and quality assurance company Qualitest has announced the acquisition of an Israeli firm specializing in the creation of automated machine learning tools. 

AlgoTrace, which is based in Tel Aviv, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to assist companies to improve their predictive analytic capabilities. The company was founded in 2016 and is best known for its tool AlgotraceML.

While news of the acquisition was shared yesterday, the financial details of the transaction remain under wraps. 

Ron Ritter, CEO at AlgoTrace, said: “We are thrilled to be joining with Qualitest. Following successful implementations with the company in the past, we have complete faith that we will help Qualitest change the testing paradigm forever – enhancing their quality engineering with machine learning. While there is a lot of hype surrounding AI, we’re deploying real, hard-nosed and practical tools that significantly change the rules.”

Qualitest and the team at AlgoTrace have been working together for over a year on multiple projects which have turned out to be successful. The software testing giant has been using AlgoTrace’s AI platform to power Qualitest’s market-leading test predictor tool, which applies pioneering autonomous AI capabilities and predictive modeling to unstructured data without the need for code or complex interfaces.

Norm Merritt, CEO of Qualitest, said: “Applying AI to quality engineering is a perfect fit. Just as software becomes increasingly complex, the companies producing it are under competitive pressure to increase the speed and frequency of their rollouts. 

"AI is the only way companies can scale software testing and quality engineering and the AlgoTrace team have shown that they understand this. In our view, companies that do not use AI to improve quality will be at a significant disadvantage.”

Qualitest's newest purchase marks the first step of a comprehensive growth strategy made possible by an investment from Bridgepoint earlier in the year. 

Through the acquisition, Qualitest hopes to expand the number of AI-powered testing solutions available to clients, as well as develop its capabilities in assisting companies test and launch new AI-powered solutions with greater confidence and speed.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft: 44 Million User Passwords Have Been Breached

2
News

Data Leak Exposes 750K Birth Certificate Applications

3
News

British Cybersecurity Firm Goes Under Owing Millions

4
News

Ransomware Attack on Minnesota Health Facility

5
News

Pensacola Under Attack as Suspected Ransomware Strikes

6
News

Vietnamese Hackers Compromised BMW and Hyundai: Report

1
News

Healthcare Provider Agrees to Cough Up $6M to Settle Data Breach Lawsuit

2
News

US Software Testing Giant Buys AI Firm

3
Blog

The Cybersecurity Doomsday Clock: What Time is it?

4
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in 2019

5
News

Microsoft Patches Just 36 Flaws in December

6
News

ISP 1&1 Hit With €9.6 Million GDPR Fine

1
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

2
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

3
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

4
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

5
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

6
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

1
Blog

Year in Review: Need for Better Security Effectiveness

2
Blog

Year in Review: DNS Security

3
Next-Gen

Driving Tech Education in Foreign Lands

4
Blog

Year in Review: Cybercrime

5
Interview

Five Continents, Five Voices: Charl van der Walt, Africa

6
Blog

Security by Sector: Nozomi Networks Teams with IBM to Secure Industrial Infrastructure