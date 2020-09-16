Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Staffing Firm Hit by Ransomware Again

One of the largest IT staffing companies in America has been hit by a second ransomware attack in nine months. 

At the start of September, Artech Information Systems disclosed a data breach caused by a ransomware attack perpetrated between January 5 and 8, 2020.

Attackers deployed the ransomware three days after gaining unauthorized access to some of the company's systems. The incident was picked up by the company following reports of suspicious activity on the user account of an Artech employee.

Ransomware gang REvil (Sodinokobi) presented themselves as responsible for the attack on Artech. After apparently failing to blackmail a ransom payment out of the company, on January 11 the gang leaked what they claimed was 337 MB of data stolen from Artech's servers. 

Now it appears that the company has been hit with ransomware for a second time, but from a different source.

The profitable business, which brought in around $810m in annual revenue last year, is among the victims listed on the website of the threat group MAZE.

Along with the announcement of the alleged hack, MAZE has uploaded a zip file of data it claims to have stolen from Artech. 

Commenting on the alleged second ransomware attack, Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow told Infosecurity Magazine: "It’s not uncommon to see companies hit for a second time, and sometimes by a different ransomware group. In some cases, this will simply be coincidence. In other cases, it’s likely that the network was backdoored during the initial attack and the backdoor was subsequently sold or traded to whichever group carried out the second attack."

Callow added that it was absolutely critical for any company hit by ransomware to take appropriate action to remediate the incident. 

"Failing to do so can result in a second attacker's maintaining a foothold in the network, monitoring communications, continuing to exfiltrate data, and encrypting it for a second time," said Callow.

Artech is a privately-held firm that provides government services, workforce and staffing solutions, and program management. It employs over 10,500 staff and consultants across the United States, Canada, China, and India.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

St. Louis County Fends Off Cyber-Attack

2
News

Data Breach Hits 46,000 US Veterans

3
News

Use of Illegal Stream-Ripping Services Increases by 1390%

4
News

Outbound Email Errors Cause 93% Increase in Breaches

5
News

CISA Issues Chinese Hacking Groups Warning

6
News

New Jersey Keylogger Hacker Jailed

1
News

Lawsuit Filed Against Warner Music Group Over Data Breach

2
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

3
News

US Staffing Firm Hit by Ransomware Again

4
News

Attacks on Mid-Market Organizations Soar

5
News

#GartnerSEC: Understanding a Changing Threat Landscape in Light of #COVID19

6
News

#GartnerSEC: Top Trends for Risk and Security Include Cloud, Automation and Privacy

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

3
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

6
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG