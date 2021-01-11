Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Announces Controversial State Department Cyber-Bureau

The US government has announced the creation of a new cybersecurity agency to align with the country’s diplomatic efforts.

The Bureau of Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technologies (CSET) was finally approved by outgoing secretary of state, Mike Pompeo — over a year-and-a-half after Congress was first notified of the plans.

A brief statement from the department explained that the need to “reorganize and resource” the government’s cybersecurity and diplomacy has become even more critical in the intervening months. China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and “emerging technology competitors and adversaries” were name-checked in the note.

“The CSET bureau will lead US government diplomatic efforts on a wide range of international cyberspace security and emerging technology policy issues that affect US foreign policy and national security, including securing cyberspace and critical technologies, reducing the likelihood of cyber-conflict, and prevailing in strategic cyber-competition,” it continued.

“The secretary’s decision to establish CSET will permit the department to posture itself appropriately and engage as effectively as possible with partners and allies on these pressing national security concerns.”

However, the reason for that 18-month delay to the creation of CSET was former House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel, who argued at the time that its focus was too narrow.

A 2018 bipartisan bill, the Cyber Diplomacy Act, sets out to establish not a bureau but an Office of International Cyberspace Policy at the State Department.

“While Congress has pursued comprehensive, bipartisan legislation, the State Department has plowed ahead in its plan to create a bureau with a much narrower mission focused only on cybersecurity,” Engel is reported saying at the time.

“This move flies in the face of repeated warnings from Congress and outside experts that our approach to cyber-issues needs to elevate engagement on economic interests and internet freedoms together with security.”

A former State department cybersecurity diplomat under Obama and Trump also dismissed the move.

“Laughable that this is done @ the 11th hr when this was not adequately resourced or prioritized for four yrs,” tweeted Chris Painter. “Also, this formulation only preserves stovepipes rather than coordination.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

Ransomware Attack Costs Health Network $1.5m a Day

3
News

Ryuk Ransomware Attackers Have Made $150m

4
News

British Airways Plans £3bn Breach Settlement

5
News

Emotet Tops Malware Charts in December After Reboot

6
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

1
News

Bridewell Appoints Martin Riley as Director of Managed Security Services

2
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

3
News

US Announces Controversial State Department Cyber-Bureau

4
News

Over 100,000 UN Employee Records Accessed by Researchers

5
News

High Court Rules Against Government Bulk Hacking

6
News

JPMorgan Chase Hacker Gets 12 Years

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

3
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

1
News Feature

Around the World in 2021 Hacker Predictions

2
Opinion

How to Transform Your Cybersecurity Posture

3
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

4
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

5
Opinion

How to Bridge the IT and Cyber Skills Gap in 2021

6
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment