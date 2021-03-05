Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Warns of Fake Unemployment Benefit Websites

The United States Justice Department has warned that cyber-criminals are impersonating state workforce agencies (SWAs) to steal Americans' personal data.

In a press release issued March 5, the department said it had received reports that bad actors are creating fake websites that mimic sites genuinely belonging to SWAs. 

"The fake websites are designed to trick consumers into thinking they are applying for unemployment benefits and disclosing personally identifiable information and other sensitive data," said the department. 

"That information can then be used by fraudsters to commit identity theft."

To trick victims into accessing these fake websites, the cyber-criminals have been sending spam text messages and emails purporting to be from an SWA. Contained in the communications is a link to a spoofed SWA website. 

"Unless from a known and verified source, consumers should never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be from an SWA offering the opportunity to apply for unemployment insurance benefits," said the department. 

"Instead, anyone needing to apply for unemployment benefits should go to an official SWA website."

As of February 2021, there were 10 million unemployed people in America. The department advised members of the public to be vigilant for phishing attacks and to not take the communications they receive at face value.

"Carefully examine any message purporting to be from a company and do not click on a link in an unsolicited email or text message. Remember that companies generally do not contact you to ask for your username or password," said the department. 

"When in doubt, contact the entity purportedly sending you the message, but do not rely on any contact information in the potentially fraudulent message."

The department asked anyone who has received a text message or email claiming to be from an SWA and containing a link or other contact information to report the communication to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF).

The NCDF is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It was established in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, when billions of dollars in federal disaster relief poured into the Gulf Coast region. Since 2005, the NCDF has received over 100,000 complaints.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

SITA Supply Chain Breach Hits Multiple Airlines

2
News

119,000 Threats Per Minute Detected in 2020

3
News

Ransomware Attack on Arizona Optometrist

4
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

5
News

Ransomware Attacks Soared 150% in 2020

6
News

#COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams Surge 26% in Three Months

1
News

Hackers Target Russian Cybercrime Forums

2
News

US Warns of Fake Unemployment Benefit Websites

3
News

Failure to Report Breach Costs Mortgage Lender $1.5m

4
Blog

Password Security for Furloughed Employees

5
Magazine Feature

Top Ten: Cybersecurity Films of All Time

6
Opinion

The State of Kubernetes and Docker Security in 2021

1
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

2
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

3
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

6
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware