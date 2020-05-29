Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Utah Tech CEO Jailed for Possessing Thousands of Files Depicting Child Sexual Abuse

The 40-year-old one-time CEO of a Utah tech company is serving a custodial sentence after downloading over 13,000 images of child sexual abuse, bestiality, and rape. 

Douglas Eugene Saltsman was sentenced yesterday to 210 days in prison and 48 months of probation by Utah 3rd District Judge Douglas Hogan after being convicted on three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Addressing the virtual court, Saltsman said he had sought help from a psychiatrist after recognizing that he had illegal sexual tendencies. 

The former CEO of the now defunct blockchain and cryptocurrency company Saltmine said he was unable to control himself despite being put on medication and enrolled in therapy.

Utah's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force raided Saltsman's Sandy home on May 7 last year. A search of his laptop, computer, an SD card, and an SSD storage device turned up more than 13,000 files containing images of graphic sexual abuse.

One of the files consisted of a compilation video of girls from the ages of 3 to 8 years old being bound and raped. The files were seized and sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s law enforcement clearinghouse in a bid to identify the victims. 

Saltsman initially faced 11 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but in March 2020 he agreed to plead guilty to three felonies in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining seven charges.

Under the terms of the deal, Saltsman could only be handed the maximum recommended sentence for a first-time offender set 14 years ago by the Utah Sentencing Commission—210 days in jail and four years on probation.

An online petition to recall Judge Hogan has been signed by 114,000 people who felt Saltsman's sentence was too lenient and were presumably unaware of the agreed-upon deal. 

Saltsman's sentencing comes just weeks after the former director of operations for Salt Lake City Airport, 69-year-old Randall Darwood Berg, was charged with 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Berg, of Draper, is accused of possessing approximately 50,000 images of child sexual abuse. His residence was searched following the submission of eight separate Cybertip reports to the NCMEC alleging Berg was storing illegal files on a Google Photo account.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

2
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

3
News

Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web

4
News

DNS Traffic Analysis Detects Hidden DDoS Attacks

5
News

Cyber-Criminals Impersonating Google to Target Remote Workers

6
News

Ransomware Demands Soared 950% in 2019

1
News

Utah Tech CEO Jailed for Possessing Thousands of Files Depicting Child Sexual Abuse

2
News

Texas University to Create Cybersecurity Innovation Institute

3
News

UK Government Launches Funding Program to Boost Security of IoT Market

4
News

Alabama Seniors Offered Free Cybersecurity Courses

5
Opinion

Virtual Cybersecurity Professionals Needed During Times of Uncertainty

6
News

Most Organizations Not Prepared to Safely Support Home Working

1
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

2
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

3
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

4
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

5
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

6
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!