Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

#VB2019: NCSC Reflects on Three Years of Countering and Attribution

As it prepares to mark its third anniversary of opening, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said that defending the UK is a team effort and encouraged more businesses to work with it.

Speaking at the Virus Bulletin 2019 conference in London, director of operations at the NCSC Paul Chichester, reflected on the work done to create the NCSC, and how UK businesses needed to work alongside it.

Chichester explained that the momentum for a response center had begun when, in the 2000s, the attackers targeting the UK were looked at closer, and today “there are 20 nation state threats that we track” and while it does not track all threats and compete with commercial companies, it can “understand additional insights.” 

He said that with 20 years of capability and insight to understand threats to the UK, the government funding in 2010 led to the development of the NCSC, which solved the problem of the “obvious flaws in the approach that the UK took,” in particular that there was no single point or place to go to report issues. 

Admitting that the work of the NCSC will not stop the UK being an interest for attackers, Chichester pointed out that it is able to counter threats. “Our work in the past has been on observing threats, and our view is that it is not about counting but countering the threat,” he added. 

He also said that as the NCSC is responsible for attribution, the UK government understands the context of threats and can assess threat as it pertains to the UK. “Also, we don’t respond with a red button, but by helping people, reporting to the victim and doing victim notification,” he continued, that the NCSC does “a huge amount of work in the UK and works with organizations to help them recover. Attribution is an art, not a science,” he said.

He concluded his talk by saying that the NCSC wants to collaborate more, and work with people in the industry “and for us it is a team sport and please talk to us - we care about the things you care about.”

Later speaking to Infosecurity, Chichester said that the efforts undertaken by the NCSC include doing formal attribution, and protecting the anonymity of the organizations it protects. As part of this, it feeds tactical intelligence via its CISP and partner channels, and he said that companies are often not judged by the compromise, “but how they deal with it.”

Asked if businesses are coming to the NCSC to collaborate, Chichester said they are “massively” and this is fundamental for the business. “We want people to come to us to get insight into threats at a macro level, and we want to work with organizations to help us understand what they are seeing and doing [regarding] incident response.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Airbus Suppliers Hit in State-Sponsored Attack

2
News

Hearing Aid Giant Warns of $95m in Ransomware Losses

3
News

German Police Bust Dark Web Hosting Cyber-Bunker Business

4
Blog

FBI: Israel Used StingRays to Spy on the US

5
News

BlackBerry Launches New Cybersecurity Development Labs

6
News

Senate Passes Ransomware Law

1
News

#VB2019: Magecart Attack Groups Move to More Targeted Efforts

2
News

#VB2019: NCSC Reflects on Three Years of Countering and Attribution

3
News

Two-Thirds of Firms Have Suffered ERP Data Breaches

4
News

WEF: Cyber-Attacks Are Biggest Business Risk in Europe and US

5
News

Former Yahoo Employee Pleads Guilty to Hacking Accounts

6
Opinion

Is IAM a Pink Elephant in Businesses?

1
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

2
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

3
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

4
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

5
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

6
Webinar

Common IAM Fears and How to Overcome Them

1
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

2
Opinion

The CFO’s Perspective: Steps to Quantifying Cyber Risk

3
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

4
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Charity Workers Least Likely to Receive Email Security Training

6
Opinion

Debunking Five Myths about Zero Trust