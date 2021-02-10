Infosecurity Group Websites
Identity Verification Firm Veriff Appoints Amish Mody as New CFO

Estonia-based online identity verification company Veriff has announced the appointment of Amish Mody as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Mody joins Veriff from FinTech firm Monese, where he served as VP of finance for five years, overseeing the company’s development from pre-launch to a headcount of several hundred, with operations in four countries.

At Veriff, Mody will head the financial planning, accounting, business intelligence and other finance-related matters of the organization.

“I am really excited to join Veriff, especially because I see a huge growth potential for the whole identity verification industry as the global digitalization has accelerated over the last year,” Mody said.

“So far I’ve experienced the ID verification business from a client’s perspective, and now I’ll get to see the other side. Any fast growing and successful company needs a great team – the enthusiasm, professionalism and friendliness of Veriff's people made the decision to join the journey an easy one for me,” he added.

Veriff’s founder and CEO, Kaarel Kotkas, commented: “Veriff has been growing fast, on a global scale, and financial management has a key role to play. With Amish on board, we have an experienced CFO who knows the startup world inside out and has been working in the finance world on a global scale. He’s got a unique background and I am glad he can join our team in Estonia.”

