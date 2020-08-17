Infosecurity Group Websites
Vodafone Adds Trend Micro’s “Worry-Free” Detection Service to its Security Offering

Vodafone has announced the expansion of its business security services to include protection for business customers’ laptops and desktops.

The telecoms giant is teaming with Trend Micro, adding the security vendor’s Worry-Free detection service to its security offering. This is with the aim of protecting businesses and their employees from online security threats such as ransomware, out-of-date applications and phishing attacks on desktops and laptops.

The service is available to new and existing business customers of all sizes and is compatible across Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices as well as Microsoft 365, G-Suite, Box, Dropbox and Salesforce cloud services.

Anne Sheehan, business director, Vodafone UK, said: “With more employees than ever before working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber-threats are more prevalent than they have ever been. We are here to help businesses ensure that remote working is safe and secure. We are delighted to have teamed up with Trend Micro to enhance our security offering for our business customers.”

Bharat Mistry, principal security strategist at Trend Micro, added: “Whatever their size, organizations are struggling to manage an uptick in cyber-threats targeting the devices of those employees who are working from home, that’s why we’ve partnered with Vodafone. Backed by Trend Micro’s 30+ years of industry experience and delivered by Vodafone, a highly trusted technology communications company, this comprehensive set of security capabilities will give tremendous value and peace of mind for Vodafone customers.”

This partnership with Trend Micro follows the recent news that Vodafone has launched the V-Hub business support platform, aimed at helping small businesses to be more effective and safer online. 

