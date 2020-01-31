Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Number of Web Certs Up, More Public Education Needed

The number of deployed Extended Validation (EV) SSL certificates has increased, with new measures by browsers to promote “secure” websites.

Speaking at the DigiCert Security Summit in San Diego, DigiCert senior director of business development, Dean Coclin, said that EV certificates are still important, but acknowledged that there is a need for more education around them.

One idea he discussed was to create a whitelist of sources that use an EV certificate, and allow all certificate authorities (CAs) to access the whitelist to improve validation. Another was to establish a minimum amount of time it could take to allow an EV certificate to be issued, but Coclin acknowledged that this was not popular as it may affect new companies who want an EV cert for their domain.

Another idea was to add “validated trademarks” into the certificate as they are recognizable and distinguishable, “and if we put these into the certificates, people would have an extra way of validating that the certificate is authentic.” These will have been validated by the CA, using a standard set of validations and rules.

The last option is to add a requirement that the CA checks the record to see what sort of certificate should be issued for a domain. “If you say you don’t want an EV certificate to be issued for a domain, and someone in a different location tries to issue a certificate, the CA could look at the record and see that they cannot issue one for that domain.”

Looking at the number of TLS certificates issues, Coclin said that around 78 million trusted web certificates are on websites globally, an increase by almost two million since last month, and DigiCert has issued 13 million since the beginning of the year.

For the individual certificates, Coclin said DigiCert had issued 27.4% of the domain validation (DV) certificates (the most was by Lets Encrypt with 49.7%), while DigiCert had issued 59.7% of the EV certificates and 96% of the organization validation (OV) certificates.

Pointing out that the number of TLS certificates had increased in recent years, Coclin said that this was about the move by browsers to highlight those websites not using HTTPS. “No website wants their domain to be seen as not secure, so certificates have increased,” he said.

The next step will be a red line through the address bar to show that a site is not secure, after that there will be an intermediate page saying that the page is not secure with a question of “do you really want to go to it?” The next step will be the same intermediate page saying “the following web page is not secure.”

He added: “Now who wants a website that you cannot get to? That should take us to 100% encryption on the web.”

Looking forward, Coclin predicted that the number of TLS certificates will increase, as well as Verified Mark Certificates in email as DMARC is further deployed. “EV is not going away, it has moved, but I think it is going to change again – maybe for the better or worse – but there are discussions going on and improvements being made, and we’ll see where that goes,” he concluded.

“We used to tell people ‘look for the lock’ but you cannot just do that anymore, as hackers know that is what we were told as they are getting free EV certificates and putting them on their sites and getting verified for 24-48 hours.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack on US Water Company Causes Network Outage

2
News

Cybersecurity Firm to Create 164 New Jobs in Virginia

3
News

Cost of Insider Threats Rises 31%

4
News

Hacker Leaks Alleged Tesla Design Secrets

5
News

Hackers Begin Uploading 30 Million Cards from Wawa Breach

6
News

Japan Considers Emergency Cybersecurity Measures Ahead of 2020 Olympics

1
News

REvil Ransomware Crew Sponsors Underworld Hacking Competition

2
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

3
News

Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

4
News

British Council Blocked Over 10 Million Malicious Emails in 2019

5
News

US Defense Contractor Hit by Ryuk Ransomware

6
News

AlphaBay Moderator Faces 20 Years Jail Time

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Do You Need to Keep Up with the AI Trend?

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020