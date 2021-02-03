Infosecurity Group Websites
Infosecurity Industry’s White Hat Event Raises £66,000 for Childline

The Infosecurity industry came together virtually on January 29 2021 to raise money for the NSPCC’s Childline Service. 

The White Hat Ball, which is normally hosted at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, is now in its 16th year and has raised more than £2m for Childline. 

This year’s virtual format, White Hat’s Unforgettable Day, with headline sponsor KPMG, raised an impressive £66,000. 

Hosted by actor Graham Cole, the event saw guest appearances from journalist Charlie Webster, Coronation Street Actress Chris Harper, Peter Andre, Jane Asher and Dame Esther Rantzen. 

The money raised will help Childline ensure that it can support as many children as possible who are at risk of abuse or neglect. Lilly O’Brien, NSPCC special events manager, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, Childline has supported thousands of young people across the country and events like this enable our dedicated staff and volunteers to continue to provide this life-changing service.

We’d like to thank the White Hat Committee for their hard work and dedication in organizing this great event and for their continued support throughout this difficult year.”

Stephen Khan, chair of the White Hat Committee, said: “White Hat Unforgettable day was amazing. As Chairman, I was truly humbled by the number of people that attended, and how our industry rallied behind a great cause to support vulnerable young people.”

If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, or watch the event, you can do so here. 

