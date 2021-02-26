Infosecurity Group Websites
Winners of Inaugural SBRC Cyber Community Awards Announced

The winners of the first Cyber Community Awards have been announced by the Scottish Business Resilience Center (SBRC) – a non-profit organization that supports and protects Scottish businesses.

The SBRC-run awards – established to recognize the contributions of individuals and organizations helping to strengthen and secure Scotland’s online communities – include three main categories of Student Community Champion, Outstanding Cyber Community Event and Cyber Community Hero.

The winners, announced during a virtual awards ceremony held on February 25, are Allan Goodwill, Abertay University; Getting it Right…Keeping Your Child Safe – Perth and Kinross Council, Education and Children’s Services; and Annabel Turner, CyberSafe Scotland, respectively.

Two special awards were also made to Gordon Mcdonald, Police Scotland (receiving the Special Recognition Award) and Alison Stone, SCVO; Beverly Bowles, Police Scotland; Jana Vidis, IFB; Michael McCullagh, Police Scotland and Robbie Ross, Converged Communication Solutions (each receiving the ‘Shine the Light’ Award).

Jude McCorry, CEO of the SBRC, said: “Last night’s awards highlight that despite the challenges every one of us has faced over the last 12 months, there continues to be an incredible amount of good being done to elevate cyber-education and awareness. With the programs and contributions supporting a broad range of people – from young people and their parents to peers and other professionals – I take great pride in all that is being done to increase cyber-resilience across Scotland.”

As part of its ongoing mission of improving online safety in Scotland, the SBRC recently updated its facilitation of the National Cyber Security Center’s Exercise in a Box training program to add workshops designed specifically to help businesses tackle the threat of ransomware.

