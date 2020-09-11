Infosecurity Group Websites
Zoom Adds 2FA Feature to Further Secure Platform

Video and web communications provider Zoom has announced the addition of a new layer of security to its platform – two-factor authentication (2FA).

As explained in a blog post on the company’s website, Zoom’s enhanced 2FA makes it easier for admins and organizations to protect their users and prevent security breaches whilst using the platform.

The announcement follows previous actions taken by Zoom to bolster the security of its service, which have included making available free end-to-end encryption for all users and hiring numerous experienced security experts to provide tailored expertise.

“Zoom’s 2FA within our unified communications platform provides a secure way to validate users and protect against security breaches and provides a number of benefits.” Zoom said these include improved security, enhanced compliance, reduced costs and easier credential management.

With Zoom’s 2FA, users have the option to use authentication apps that support time-based one-time password protocol or have Zoom send a code via SMS or phone call, as the second factor of the account authentication process.

Commenting on the news, Niamh Muldoon, senior director of trust and security at OneLogin, said: “This is a necessary development, considering the recent increase in Zoom usage over the last few months and the number of zoom-bombing episodes that have ensued. However, security is a two-way street. In order for this to be effective, users will need to enable the use of 2FA.”

