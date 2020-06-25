Zoom Hires Former Salesforce SVP as New CISO

Zoom has made another high-profile hire as it looks to bolster its security credentials, with the recruitment of Salesforce SVP Jason Lee as its new CISO.

Lee was previously SVP of security operations at the SaaS pioneer, where he was responsible for corporate network and system security, incident response, threat intelligence, data protection, vulnerability management, intrusion detection, identity and access management, and the offensive security team.

Prior to that role, Lee spent 15 years at Microsoft, where he rose from a position as senior manager to principal director of security engineering for the Windows Device Group.

“Our customers’ security is extremely important and is at the core of everything we do. We are excited to welcome Jason, who has deep industry experience, understands the complexity of servicing a wide variety of users, and can lead Zoom’s efforts to strengthen the security of our platform during this time of rapid expansion,” said Lee’s new boss, Zoom COO, Aparna Bawa.

The new hire comes on the back of several big-name announcements over recent weeks, as Zoom seeks to recover the initiative after some bad publicity earlier in the year.

In April it announced Luta Security as a new partner to help rebuild its bug bounty program, alongside John Hopkins cryptography expert Matthew Green, former Google privacy technology lead, Lea Kissner and cybersecurity consultancy NCC Group.

Former Facebook CSO Alex Stamos, who had been vocal on social media about the challenges facing the video conferencing firm, was hired as an advisor.

The firm is nearly at the end of a 90-day security and privacy plan which CEO Eric Yuan instigated after the platform’s massive growth due to COVID-19 seemed to catch it on the back foot. Several critical vulnerabilities were found in the software and there was criticism of its default settings and exposure to “Zoombombing.”

Most recently, the firm backtracked on an earlier decision and committed to offering end-to-end encryption for all users, not just those on its premium service.