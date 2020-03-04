Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Zynga Facing Lawsuit Over Data Breach

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against gaming company Zynga Inc. over a data breach that exposed the personal information of 173 million users. 

The casual-gaming giant, which made its name with Farmville, warned mobile players of Words With Friends and Draw Something to update their passwords after the breach occurred in September 2019. 

That month, Pakistani hacker Gnosticplayers claimed to have breached Zynga’s user database and accessed 218 million user accounts.

A player security announcement made by Zynga on September 12 in the wake of the breach dispassionately touted cyber-attacks as "one of the unfortunate realities of doing business today." 

The company took a fairly coy line on what information had been accessed in the attack, admitting only that "certain player account information may have been illegally accessed by outside hackers." 

Players were assured by Zynga at the time the attack was publicized that their financial information had not been compromised.

Now two plaintiffs have filed a class-action lawsuit against Zynga in the district court of California and accused the company of "failure to reasonably safeguard" players' personal information.

Personal data specifically mentioned by the plaintiffs in the suit includes usernames, email addresses, login IDs, password reset tokens, Facebook IDs, Zynga account IDs, and passwords stored with outdated cryptography.

The plaintiffs, one of whom is a minor represented by an adult, allege in particular that Zynga failed to uphold the special duty of care it owes the many minors who play its games. 

According to the complaint, Zynga didn't just neglect to take adequate steps to protect players' data. Plaintiffs also allege the gaming company acted deliberately to "intentionally and unconscionably" deceive users regarding the safety of their personal information.

Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses Zynga of unjust enrichment and criticizes the company for allegedly failing to notify users of the breach in a timely manner. The plaintiffs claim that Zynga never officially notified users of the breach via email, but merely posted statements regarding the breach online. 

In total, the lawsuit lists 14 separate counts of action and claims for relief, ranging from the violation of state data breach statutes to negligence.

Damningly, the suit says the company seems to be “far more concerned with protecting itself than with safeguarding the valuable and confidential information of its users.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Carnival Cruise Lines Hacked

2
News

Home Office Admits 100 GDPR Breaches in EU Scheme

3
News

Walgreens App Error Has Customers Viewing Each Other's Personal Messages

4
News

Canada's Auditor General: "Our Main IT System Is Running on DOS"

5
News

CIA Accused of Mounting 11-Year Cyber-Attack Against China

6
News

Tesco Issues 600,000 New Clubcards After Brute Force Attack

1
News

Zynga Facing Lawsuit Over Data Breach

2
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Alyssa Miller, Hacker, Researcher & Security Evangelist

3
News

Carnival Cruise Lines Hacked

4
News

Mobile Attacks Outpace Desktop Assaults

5
News

Security by Sector Interview: Cybersecurity and the Gaming Industry

6
Magazine Feature

Are CISOs the New Sales Experts?

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

4
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

1
Blog

Women in Cybersecurity Keynote: Bobbie Stempfley Shares Invaluable Career Advice

2
News Feature

CyberCenturion Winners Crowned as Competition Culminates in London

3
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Kathleen Smith, CMO, CyberSecJobs

4
Interview

Interview: Carolyn Crandall, Chief Deception Officer, Attivo Networks

5
Opinion

How the Cloud Complicates the Digital Crime Scene

6
Blog

Meeting SOC 2 Compliance With Your Own Products