Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
Opinion

Attackers Will Get in, the Trick is to Kick Them Out ASAP

Many organizations are overly focused on the arguably impossible task of keeping the bad guys out of their systems. Recent high-profile attacks have proved that not even the biggest budget can guarantee a completely secure environment.

Enterprises and government agencies are spending a lot of money to secure critical infrastructure. However, due to the secrecy surrounding information security and the fact that IT spending is becoming increasingly difficult to track, we only hear the bad news, like the recent attack on a biometric security platform.

According to a Gartner prediction, more than $124 billion will be spent on information security products and services in 2019 - driving this demand is detection, response and privacy. Another report by Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global spending on cybersecurity products and services will exceed $1 trillion for the years between 2017 and 2021.

Despite the current and future plans to increase investments in cybersecurity, organizations are still suffering costly breaches. Sometimes the attacks aren't even sophisticated: relatively simple attacks resulting from mismatched configurations, poor patching and human error have led to great losses.

Prep your team with security testing
Regular organization-wide security tests are a common requirement by most compliance standards. To protect critical information as well as the privacy of their citizens, savvy governments have increased legislation and promise more to come. Huge fines await offenders from both the public and private sectors for mishandling data.

The global skills shortage for security professionals doesn't make things any easier for the modern organization as taking apart the network, systems and applications to evaluate your infrastructure is no easy task. The technical staff trained in the arts comes at a premium and outsourcing are not cheap either.

A common attempt to circumvent this expense by organizations is to invest in tactical approaches -- an issue is fixed once, and only if, it arises. For instance, patches and fixes are applied only when an employee has been phished or when a malware is identified. Because of this response-driven behavior, organizations are accumulating security tools without any regard for coordination or common interface between them. At the very least, this results in distraction from detection, people and process.

The options
Traditionally, to detect a threat, an organization compares system event logs against known threats. The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system is the preferred route for disseminating the logs that are to be searched for known threats for larger businesses.

For the average business, security testing is more effectively carried out using Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems. Tools using this technology are designed to test different network segments across multiple attack vectors with an aim for a complete view of your overall security, giving real time data of vulnerabilities found.

Use intelligence to allocate security resources
BAS offers data in real time on the strengths and the weakness of your business’ security. With valuable information on the weak points within your security plan, your team's experience and proficiency throughout the security lifecycle and incident response is greatly increased.

Using BAS, organizations can answer elusive security questions such as: How secure is the network? Are our alerts precise? Will our staff respond to alerts? Are we in a position to effectively respond to and contain an attack? This helps you make more sound investments in security products.

To develop resilience in cybersecurity, organizations must be aware of their ability to detect attacks, deploy a sound incident response strategy and automate mundane processes. The notion, "if we haven't been attacked we must be doing it right," is wrong. At the highest attainable level of security, businesses are already knowledgeable on how to act and are prepared if an attack occurs. This means having measures in place to determine the organization's security posture at all times.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Toyota Subsidiary Suffers $37m BEC Loss

2
News

Hackers Steal $4.2m from State Troopers' Pension Fund

3
News

Lufthansa Offers Biometric Boarding at Fourth US Airport

4
News

Mozilla to Roll-Out DNS-Over-HTTPS For Safer Browsing

5
News

#GartnerSEC: Maersk CISO Outlines Lessons Learned From NotPetya Attack

6
News

More Than 99% of Threats Target Corporate Staff

1
Opinion

Attackers Will Get in, the Trick is to Kick Them Out ASAP

2
News

McDonald's to Use AI Voice Assistants in Drive-Thrus

3
News

Rapid Rise in Monetization of IoT Attacks

4
News

New $1.5M Cybersecurity Center Opening in Baton Rouge

5
News

#GartnerSEC: How Security Leaders Can Navigate Difficult Discussions in the Enterprise

6
News

#GartnerSEC: Maersk CISO Outlines Lessons Learned From NotPetya Attack

1
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

2
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

3
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

4
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

5
Webinar

Reducing Cyber Risks and Complexity Through Increased Visibility

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Young Brits Call for Smartphone Policies and Social Media Lessons in Schools

2
News

US Government Flags 2020 Election Ransomware Threat

3
Opinion

Flexibility in Vulnerability Management: Why It’s Essential

4
News

Imperva Breach Hits Cloud Customers

5
Blog

Going Beyond the Gender Gap – Why Diversity is Vital for the Future of Cybersecurity

6
News

NATO: Attack Like WannaCry Could Prompt “Collective Defense Commitment”