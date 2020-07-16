Changing Tactics: Adversaries are Becoming More Brazen and Stealthy in Their Targeting

Over the last year, we’ve noticed numerous cyber adversaries change tactics, debuting new attack vectors and methods, as well as finding new ways of using existing ones.

In combination with COVID-19 and mass remote working, this presents a new challenge for organizations as their current cybersecurity practices and strategies may not be suited to cope with these methods and, as a result, defenders are having a harder time protecting their organizations. To address this, security teams need to exercise an awareness of what methods are becoming newly popular among bad actors and what measures they can implement to defend themselves.

Malware Free: A security teams peril

CrowdStrike’s Global Threat Report noted that malware and malware-free intrusions were observed in almost equal numbers over the last year. In 51 percent of the intrusions investigated by CrowdStrike Services malware-free techniques were used, while 49 percent were malware-based.

More interesting is that in 22 percent of the cases investigated, malware-based and malware-free techniques were both used simultaneously. Included among these malware-free methods is ‘credential dumping’ and its related practice ‘account discovery’.

Attacks using these methods aim to gain access to a network through legitimate credentials and escalate their privileges. With these enhanced privileges, bad actors can move laterally through the network while disguised as a legitimate user or administrator. This method poses a particular challenge for security teams as legitimate credentials are far more difficult to identify than other methods.

Often these attacks, known as ‘living off the land’ (LOTL), appear as legitimate activity performed by actual users. Addressing this threat is contingent on real-time visibility and recording metadata with EDR technologies. Without properly applying next-generation tools and tactics, the adversary can remain unseen within your networks for long periods of time. These technologies provide essential context to ongoing analysis to distinguish legitimate from illegitimate LOTL activities.

Big Game Hunting: Today's Most Dangerous Cyber Game

Big Game Hunting (BGH) has been another notable trend among adversaries that has gained steam in the last two years. BGH techniques focus on identifying high-value, business critical assets within organizations and targeting them for ransom - which is a change tactic from the traditional ‘spray and pray’ approach which used to be popular. BGH operations create a large incentive for victims to pay as they are typically unable to function without these assets.

As noted above, these attacks are largely realized by a combination of malware-based and malware-free tactics. It is notable that many of these attacks use malware-free techniques and then move laterally through the network to identify targets. Through targeted ransomware efforts, adversaries have found a new and novel way to secure larger payouts from victims.

In the last year, BGH attacks were not only becoming a more popular attack vector in 2019 but the size of the ransom demands grew considerably larger. CrowdStrike’s Global Threat Report identified that some of these demands were even reaching as high as $10,000,000,such as with Pinchy Spider’s REvil demands.

Another trend over recent years has been an increase in dwell times. This describes the length of time an adversary is able to hide their activities from defenders. While this increase is cause for concern in itself, what is more pressing is that CrowdStrike identified adversaries who had penetrated networks several years before discovery. This underlines the need for organizations to focus on proactive threat hunting and improving visibility.

Organizations that rely on legacy systems in particular will find themselves the most at risk. Long dwell times can be particularly damaging as they allow adversaries time to search networks for backups, providing them further leverage in ransomware attacks. These dwell times directly contradict the 1-10-60 rule whereby organizations should aim to detect malicious intrusions in under a minute, understand the context and scope of the intrusion in ten minutes, and initiate remediation activities in less than an hour. Adherence to this rule goes a long way in mitigating the damage of potential intrusions.

Cyber Hygiene: Proactive & Essential Measures

To deploy security controls that adequately protect against these new threats, organizations need to review each attack technique individually and see if their broader strategy addresses it. That being said, a secure cybersecurity foundation - one that includes people, process and technology - goes a long way against the ever-evolving threats posed by bad actors. Even as new strategies develop, these essential practices are invaluable: