Why Content Services Platforms Should Be ‘Need-To-Know’ Security Ready

As global organizations create ever larger volumes of highly sensitive, confidential and commercially valuable content, how those documents and emails are accessed, collaborated-on and secured in traditional document and content management platforms becomes a business-critical decision.

Professionals in legal, finance, HR and other regulated groups are managing some of the enterprise’s most sensitive information – and are under increasing pressure to ensure that information is not part of a data breach or privacy violation.

The evolving nature of threats now requires a different response. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, over 70% of security threats continue to originate from compromised credentials – and 32% of breaches involved phishing.

That means that traditional security defenses such as firewalls, malware detection, email filtering and complex password requirements are ineffective in preventing a malicious actor with a compromised set of credentials from accessing enterprise networks and document systems including Content Service Platforms (CSPs).

If the default for new content creation – even at the department or division level - is set at ‘open security’ then a single compromised credential can impact a significant amount of data, with huge ramifications. Every employee, regardless of rank or regional location can become a possible breach source.

Due to these reasons it is imperative that organizations take steps to limit access to highly sensitive content stored in CSPs based on who has a legitimate ‘need-to-know’ (NTK). Each enterprise should secure its own sensitive information on a NTK basis and ensure those in its ‘information supply chain’ also adopt this approach.

As professional service providers face significant risks from storing information from many different clients, they have been the first ones to see this issue at scale and are amongst the early adopters.

The requirement for implementing NTK security can be driven by several factors: