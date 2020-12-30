Maintaining Control Over Your Security Infrastructure in a Multi-Cloud World

A fundamental principle of enterprise security is robust key management and ensuring critical data is protected by well-managed encryption processes, wherever the data resides.

It is vital that enterprises maintain responsibility and control for their security infrastructure from end to end, a requirement that has become more complex with the advent of the cloud. Since encryption keys are what are used to unlock data, enterprises must maintain control over the keys, and have air-tight protections in place to keep them from becoming compromised in any way.

Multi-cloud use is trending

Over this past year, we have seen more organizations moving their data to the cloud, especially financial services organizations. The movement toward broader acceptance of cloud-based encryption and key management will continue to accelerate.

Enterprises are commonly utilizing multiple clouds for diversification and to fulfill requirements and regulations, coming from applications and organizational units.

As enterprises move greater volumes of their computing workloads to public clouds, encryption key management is increasing in importance. Enterprises expect cloud providers to maintain a robust key management service that includes cryptographic APIs.

Every cloud provider has its own set of APIs and its own cryptographic methods for transporting keys, which adds to the complexity of management. As a result, the processes, procedures, and methods for managing keys are different across clouds, and not just from an API standpoint, but from architecture and process standpoints.

Public cloud vendors — including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure have been making significant progress with data access, key management, and data retention policies, but there is no “one size fits all” at this point.

Why is it important for organizations to retain control of the keys?