Curbing Insider Insecurity

Devices/Internet Usage Habits The first step to combating data insecurity among employees is to make them alert to the risks involved in their usage of devices and the internet. Cyber-criminals often weaponize ignorance in their attacks. Therefore, awareness is the most basic way to ensure safety. Some of the ways in which a company can ensure this include the following:

Many companies spend so much on keeping external threats out, but ignore the roles that employees could play. In many external attacks, criminals try to either exploit a loophole intrinsic to the security system or gain access through a worker’s unwitting actions. Therefore, no company is completely safe if its employees are not aware of what processes to take to keep the company’s data far away from the prying eyes of crooks. In many ways, organizations can educate their workforce in this regard.

It is no longer news that employees constitute the biggest data security risk . This is not only due to possible insider attacks, but also mostly to ignorant practices that expose the company’s data to criminals.

Typical strategies to combat this menace include having solid anti-virus and anti-malware software in place, alongside firewalls and so on. However, while these can keep risks of external attacks to a minimum, they are helpless in the face of internal threats.

Data has become an important asset to businesses today. If there is a breach in a company’s data security, depending on their magnanimity and the size of the breach, they can lose up to millions or billions of dollars.

Internet Connection

Apart from typical employee practices, the organization itself should provide secure connections through which workers should access the internet. This is usually done by installing a firewall to restrict the kinds of sites that connected devices can access or by the company having a secure Wi-Fi connection.

Public Wi-Fi is generally unsafe and no person who is conscious of their security accesses their accounts using public Wi-Fi. Even if that somehow becomes absolutely necessary, then a VPN (Virtual Private Network) comes in handy.

Attackers know how to access systems remotely through the internet and it is up to the company to not give them any leeway at all, no matter how little. Establishing an office-wide secure connection would be impossible when your employees work remotely and data has to cross-office borders. However, it would still help to educate them on best practices to access the internet.

Employee Access to Data

As mentioned above, employees pose the greatest risk to data security. Their actions, and inactions, can cost your company a lot. To reduce the risk of this happening, it is often better to restrict the access of each employee to only the information they need. This particularly helps stall, though only to some extent, insider attacks.

Apart from that, it would also mean that an attacker who broke into an employee’s (especially lower-level workers) accounts or devices would still lack access to most of the sensitive, important information of the company. Such an account or device could, therefore, be isolated and restored easily.

In addition to that, there should be a way to revoke remotely and instantly an employee’s access to their account or devices upon the suspicion of any unusual activity.

In conclusion, every employee (from the most senior to the most junior) needs to be properly enlightened about these in order to forestall an attack on the company’s sensitive information. Threats keep getting more sophisticated and so the workforce should have regular security awareness training that would help ensure a security culture in the workplace.

In cybersecurity, there is no stone or pebble, that should be left unturned. Criminals can go to unthinkable lengths to exploit the smallest of loopholes. However, implementing these actions guarantees greater levels of security.