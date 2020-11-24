Cyber Resilience During Times of Uncertainty

We face a time where our adversaries will have the power to read all of our secrets, masquerade as any of us, and shift the realities in our minds to their bidding. Malicious actors will do this by leveraging new technologies that are designed to help us connect, identify and communicate in vastly different ways.

Today’s times are anything but business as usual – it’s become clear that corporate goals on cybersecurity, which revolve around stopping an attack in its tracks, are unsustainable in this unpredictable and uncertain world, and need rethinking.

From cybersecurity to resilience

Today’s cybersecurity focus needs to shift to cyber resilience. Leading reports from the Cyberspace Solarium chartered by the U.S. Congress, the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee’s Cybersecurity Moonshot reports, the National Infrastructure Advisory Council’s recommendations submitted to the U.S. President, and The Future of Digital Economy and Society report led by the World Economic Forum, call on businesses and leaders across the globe to focus on resiliency as their top cyber goal.

Current cybersecurity strategies tend to center around stopping potential threats from getting into your computing and communications infrastructure at all. To be successful, it requires that no employee ever click on a bad link, download the wrong file or work from an unsecured Wi-Fi network.

However, this approach is not realistic nor sufficient enough in today’s world, and impossible in our collective future. That is why business leaders need to rethink their cyber strategy to adapt to our constantly changing world.

In practice, the concept of cyber resilience is based on a bend-but-not-break philosophy. It understands that despite significant defensive investments and best efforts, cyber-criminals will occasionally get in. The cyber resilience approach is based on the premise that if you organize your defenses to prioritize resiliency over just computer security, you keep what’s most important going – your business.

No matter what your business might be – whether it is churning out widgets or keeping the lights on – what’s key is to keep your most valuable assets unaffected and operational. Implementing this new goal, from the boardroom down, helps save money and improve results.

To make the process easier to implement, companies can begin with these five core steps common to most cyber resilience frameworks: