Cybersecurity Recuperation: Ensuring a Safe Return to Work

As the restoration of normal working life begins post-pandemic, cybersecurity teams have a new trial ahead: ensuring that employees return to work securely, without triggering a security incident. Even though cybersecurity professionals have spent the past two months trying to secure the new borderless enterprise, no organization is immune from the threats of another shift in the network.

Unlike the rushed, unexpected manner in which many organizations sent their employees home, the return to the office is something that can be planned and prepared for in a more organized and orderly fashion. Cybersecurity teams must not miss this window – they need to act now to ensure the necessary processes and tools are in place before employees head back to their workplace.

Steps to ensure a safe return to work

To reduce risk and facilitate a quick return to normal operations, cybersecurity teams need to consider what threats employees may bring back with them to the office environment. Once these are identified, cybersecurity teams must take proactive steps to mitigate these risks. Below, are three key factors to consider as organizations prepare to return to work.

Patching: Remote working creates new cracks through which users can slip. For instance, a VPN might not be able to sustain the high traffic generated by so many employees working from home; with users not connecting to the VPN for extended periods their laptops or desktops may fall behind on regular updates and patches.

Some computers and servers left on-premise may have been shut down throughout the home-working period and could also have missed regular security upgrades; before returning to the office, cybersecurity teams must make sure that all software is patched across all devices or may expose users to cyber risks.

Cleaning devices: Devices must be screened and cleaned in a staggered manner before being connected to the company network. This is essential to reduce risk and can be enabled by security technologies like Mobile Device Management (MDM), which provides security features during the lifecycle of devices, apps, and content. This typically consists of three phases, with some of the most important security features being: