It’s Time to Fight Back and Protect our Critical Infrastructure

The year 2020 certainly has thrown some curve balls. To add to the list of challenges this year, according to data acquired by Atlas VPN, there have been more than 2,000 publicly reported breaches in the first half of 2020 alone. The data speaks for itself, but, it’s safe to say that 2020 has seen data breaches hit an all-time high.

We really need to ask ourselves, why are so many organizations ‘sitting ducks’ right now with hackers looking to target the most vulnerable critical infrastructure, government or large company?

During 2020, organizations have worked at a pace to make it possible for workforces to operate remotely. That trend is not going to be reversed any time soon with the most recent UK announcements urging office workers to continue in this fashion in the months ahead. This rapid move to a distributed workforce has not only meant IT departments have had to overcome technical issues, but, that workers themselves have used their own initiative to make sure they can work in the most effective way possible.

The relief and the risk

With the return to the office not on the cards for the foreseeable future, organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the risk this is putting their data under. For the organizations who’ve had to improvise and implement a temporary solution to manage their data remotely, it is critical they start to consider data risk. In fact, according to a survey from Centrify, 71% of business decision makers believe that remote working has actually increased the likelihood of a breach.

In many organizations, data will have become fragmented at a scale that is greater than ever before – and more complex. The problem is that data does not stay still. With every moment it is growing and moving around, both inside and outside the organization.

Everyone may have believed that they had to do ‘whatever needs to be done’ to remain operational earlier this year, but it is time to start looking seriously at how data is being managed and the impact of those decisions. Every organization should be asking itself whether it has let its guard down on the systems and processes needed to ensure they remain compliant with industry wide regulations such as the GDPR, as well as those required for your industry.

You only know what you know

We are still in the throes of a pandemic, but it should be an imperative to get your data back under control. The longer it is left, the harder it will be to manage, and, in turn, the data will sprawl further. The key is to quickly establish the extent of the problem, and there are three basic stages: