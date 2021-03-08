IWD2021: Recruiting More Women is About Much More than Gender Diversity

There’s no better time than International Women’s Day to shine a spotlight on the cybersecurity industry’s ongoing struggles to improve gender diversity and the wider issues it’s contributing to. As most in our field are aware, there’s currently a very large, very well publicized skills shortage throughout the industry, with the latest figures suggesting the number of open cybersecurity positions around the world now tops four million. When you correlate the skills shortage with the industry’s gender equality statistics, it starts to become clear what is partially driving the gap – a shocking lack of women working in the sector.

As a female cybersecurity professional with over two-and-a-half decades worth of technology and IT experience, I’ve seen the industry evolve massively in numerous key areas, but the lack of diversity stubbornly continues to prevail. The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, #ChooseToChallenge, is a call to action to confront gender bias and inequity head on. It’s about time things changed, but how? This article will look at some of the factors that led us to where we are today, before discussing what can be done to encourage more women to choose a career in cybersecurity in the future.

Outdated Industry Stereotypes Keep Women Away

Before going any further, it’s important to point out that things are heading in the right direction. Latest reports suggest the proportion of women in the global cybersecurity workforce has risen from just 11% to roughly 24% in the last few years, which is a significant jump, but there’s still plenty of work to do to achieve greater equality.

The vast majority of cybersecurity’s global workforce is made up of white men with technical backgrounds. This is not to disparage this demographic by any means, but it’s hardly a reflection of the wider global workforce. Furthermore, diversity really does matter, for reasons beyond simple representation. Diverse workforces bring a much broader set of views and experiences to the table, which can often lead to higher levels of productivity and faster, more creative problem solving, amongst other things. This leads to the million dollar question: why aren’t more women choosing a career in cybersecurity?

Longstanding stereotypes of the industry being a bastion for misfits and antisocial introverts still prevail, as does the notion of cybersecurity being a haven for toxic male work culture, where opportunities for women to progress their careers are limited, or even non-existent. Of course, many of these stereotypes are completely outdated and a far cry from the professional and welcoming environments I see every day. However, unless they can be dispelled for good, they will continue to act as a major barrier to entry for women everywhere. Dispelling them requires a concerted effort to make lasting change, not only in how we present ourselves and the opportunities available, but also how and when we engage with potential stars of the future.