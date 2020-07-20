Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
Opinion

How Managed Services Can Help Simplify Cybersecurity in a post-COVID-19 World

It seems like every day we talk about the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we live and how we do business – for now and in the months to come - and in the face of so many unknowns, it can seem even more challenging to figure out what is truly “essential” as we make plans to move forward with a new understanding of what “normal” means.

One thing we know for sure, however, is that these new challenges aren’t going away anytime soon. We also know that businesses will need to augment their internal capabilities to be more agile and efficient, which is why it makes sense right now to examine the critical role of managed services for cybersecurity in a post-COVID-19 world.

For small and medium-sized businesses, that means taking advantage of managed security services that converge technology and expertise in ways that meet their unique needs. It’s what will allow them to run fast and lean – without risking gaps in network resilience and security – in a world that’s even more digitally dependent and socially distanced than ever before.

First, let’s look at the options. The cybersecurity landscape is flooded right now with point solutions that promise a silver bullet for very narrow aspects of security. That includes email security, application security, endpoint protection, network traffic analysis and so on. However, effective cybersecurity requires a multi-layer defense, and a multi-layer defense requires integration of multiple technologies and expertise. Many IT teams are overburdened with too many disparate tools and not enough time and expertise to leverage them.

So, companies with a network security monitoring solution from one vendor and an endpoint protection solution from another, face a real risk that those solutions won’t be able to seamlessly coexist – and do their jobs – without some serious integration work and day-to-day administration. Of course, that becomes a more pressing issue for companies that don’t have the resources (human or otherwise) to cobble those point solutions together, manage the integrations and then optimize the outcomes for each one on a continual basis. More often than not, that means businesses accept an uncomfortable level of risk as the new normal.

Managed security services offer a more practical approach to realizing a powerful cybersecurity operation. However, most service providers still rely on third-party technology vendors and are limited by how many tools they can actually specialize in and by how much customization of a tool they can do to fit any one business.

What we truly need to solve today’s cybersecurity challenges is for managed security service providers (MSSPs) to bring to bear their own multi-layer technology. MSSPs are typically best positioned to help resolve the issues that emerge when combining multiple solutions from multiple vendors. By employing their own consolidated, right-sized tech – including a foundation of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) functionality – MSSPs can strike a balance across power, practicality, and price.

That means they can offer a full range of compatible cybersecurity capabilities on a single platform – driven by a 24/7 security operations center (SOC) - and their customers get to take advantage of technology and security skills that are typically available only to larger companies, without straining their budgets to pay for the specialized personnel and extensive technology necessary to maintain an in-house SOC.

Now, more than ever, as IT departments and executives set their eyes on supporting and securing a remote workforce, dealing with new IT challenges, finding time to help combat financial difficulties with new innovation and productivity measures, IT security needs to focus on consolidation, convergence and simplification of cybersecurity – so the business itself can focus on what matters most.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISA Issues Emergency Vulnerability Warning

2
News

One Million Online Student Records Exposed by E-Learning Sites

3
News

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

4
News

Walmart Sued Under CCPA After Data Breach

5
News

Cloud Configuration Error Exposes 260,000+ Actors

6
News

Cybercrime Jumped 23% Over Past Year, Says ONS

1
News

Data Protection Associations Introduce Survey and Representation Concepts

2
Opinion

#HowTo Make Security Expertise Accessible to Developers

3
News

UK Government Fails to Meet GDPR Requirement in Test and Trace Program

4
News

UK Consumers Targeted by Tesco 4K TV Phishing Scam

5
Opinion

Checkmate: Cybersecurity Strategy on the Modern Battlefield

6
News

Uber Drivers in GDPR Fight to Unmask Algorithms

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

3
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

4
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

5
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
Interview

Interview: John Hertrich, President and CEO, Identité

2
News

Zoom Patches Legacy Windows Zero-Day Bug

3
Blog

Managing the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape with a Standard Approach

4
News

Russian Hacker Finally Found Guilty of 2012 LinkedIn Breach

5
Opinion

A Concerning Proliferation of SIM-Swapping Fraud in Europe

6
News

Alert Fatigue and Overload an Issue for Majority of Security Analysts