Mythbusters: Three Misconceptions About Zero Trust

Trust no one - it sounds like the start to a box-office action flick, but the meaning is far less sinister. First coined in 2010 by Forrester analyst John Kindervag, “Zero Trust” is based on the premise that the current trust model in security is broken and the only solution is to trust no one, not even your end users.

The Zero Trust approach requires a shift from implicit trust (e.g., “if you’re on the network, you must be trustworthy”) to one where trust is constantly questioned. With Zero Trust, we make no assumptions and verify the claims made by every device, every user and every application.

Over the years this definition of Zero Trust has shifted, with vendors overusing the phrase and muddying the waters. So, what’s the key to achieving perfect Zero Trust? The first step is putting to rest common misconceptions that have come to light over the years.

It’s time to bust some myths and explore three common mix-ups when it comes to Zero Trust: