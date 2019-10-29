How Can MSSPs Thrive in the Growing Time of Complex Cyber Threats?

In the cybersecurity realms, times have changed- quite drastically. Contrary to popular belief, change, however positive or negative it might be, has been implemented on both sides of the spectrum. As cybercrimes continue to grow in sophistication, the security service market evolves to cater to the fluctuating needs in what can only be termed as these “interesting times.”

Regardless of how diverse the threats facing organizations in these times might be, certain ‘modern’ aspects of the cybersecurity industry continue to thrive. At the forefront of the most sought after security tools are Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs); both of which scrutinize an organization’s IT infrastructure from multiple angles.

Owing to an arsenal of reasons, including the severe shortage of cybersecurity professionals, more and more enterprises are relying on third-party service providers for access to the skills, expertise, and resources that they don’t have, which is where MSPs and MSSPs come into the picture.

How has the cybersecurity tools market evolved to meet the security needs of organizations?

Although cybersecurity varies for each individual and organization, vendors do try their best to integrate elements of security that cater to the cybersecurity needs of many and latch on to the trend that works for multiple people.

As far as the implementation of cybersecurity is concerned, organizations and cybersecurity specialists often tend to forego the varying security needs that individuals and enterprises might have. The security needs of a small business differs greatly from the cybersecurity required by a teenager on a mobile phone. Security service providers, particularly MSSPs and MSPs need to act in accordance with these variations.

Recently, a tactic frequently being employed by security vendors is amalgamating key aspects of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence within cybersecurity tools, including security solutions such as spam filter applications, botnet detection, along with secure user authentication, to name a few. The use of an ML/AI has gotten so prevalent in the industry, to the point where the integration of artificial intelligence in any robust and effective cybersecurity tool is where the bar is set.

Moreover, this allows for cybersecurity tool vendors to analyze the technique, tactics, and procedures employed by cyber-assailants and adjust their TTPs accordingly.

Even more applaudable is the recent cooperation seen amongst security tool developers throughout the industry. If resources are pooled, the broader IT community can work together to come up with security solutions that remain effective in the long run, as well.

How can MSSPs provide security to organizations in these “interesting times”?

As far as the “interesting times” that organizations operate in are concerned, security service providers can unlock immense growth against a backdrop of times where the cybersecurity scene evolves with each passing day.

In the aftermath of a cyber-attack, most organizations find while rummaging through the debris, that the attack could have easily been warded off if the security infrastructure covered every single surface prone to attacks.

This is where MSSPs and MSPs can shine. As far as most enterprises are concerned, a fundamental lack of how security functions, mixed dangerously with a blatant disregard for data protection, is what leads to breaches in infrastructure.

Taking this into consideration, MSSPs that take into account the most microscopic threats to their client’s security situations, are the ones that will come out on top. Having an MSSP analyze and scrutinize each nook and cranny of an enterprise’s security infrastructure often brings out trouble areas that weren’t considered to be vulnerable to threats before.

An MSSP that genuinely cares about finding effective and practical solutions to their customer’s security issues can work on creating a highly-detailed security strategy that prioritizes the business aspect of an enterprise as well.

What other cybersecurity tools can an organization rely on for safety?

When it comes to swaying off cybersecurity threats, in the long run, the best way to contribute is by adopting a model that covers all ground. Up to this point, the security industry has always preached that the best security model to implement in organizations is one that provides “layered security.” On paper, an “in-depth defense” model seems miraculous.

The reality, however, is slightly bleaker, as the model automatically assumes that internal identities are trustworthy and can cause no harm.

In the modern times we live in, formulating new strategies, and remedying existing security measures to combat the changing threat landscape, is of the utmost importance. Keeping this in mind, MSSPs serve as the Holy Grail solution that the cybersecurity realm needs today!