The Art of (Phone) War: How Consumers Can Fight Back When Phone Companies Sell Their Personal Data

A now-former U.S. Secretary of Defense once famously quipped: “There are known knowns, known unknowns, and unknown unknowns.” He’s talking about the shifting nature of intelligence and how it shapes our decision-making.

One thing that we know for sure: Phone companies are using and selling your personal data in ways that consumers might not like. What’s often unknown to consumers? How to fight back and win.

Advocacy groups and consumer watchdogs have waged campaigns against some of the major phone companies. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has even levied fines against companies like AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon ranging from $12 million up to $91 million.

Despite the bad press and the regulatory fines, the behavior persists because of how tremendously lucrative it is for those corporations. In other words, such opposition is just the price of doing business for these companies.

While it may seem like an uphill battle, there’s a significant amount of leverage that consumers can use to fight back. From consumers knowing their rights and adjusting their individual data settings to arbitration and other legal actions, there are ways to hold these companies—who have access to some of our most private communications—accountable to their own customers.

The Best Defense Is Going On Offense With Consumer Education

Getting educated about how phone companies are selling off personal data is key. So what’s really happening here?

Companies are selling access to your real-time location and consumer phone numbers. This information gets sold and shipped off to corporations like Microbilt, a credit reporting company. Then, the information gets sold again further down the line to more companies. Even law enforcement gets in the game when it comes to purchasing consumer data.

It’s clear that the answer to the question “Well, what do they get out of it?” is money.

To be fair, the situation isn’t entirely one-sided. Consumers benefit when location monitoring is shared with emergency call centers when they dial “911.” Ever made sure a friend got home safe using apps like Find My Friends? That’s your location data at work.

The challenge here is that there are real limits to those benefits for consumers and massive financial and business advantages for the corporations selling and leveraging your personal data.

Some legislators have proposed bills to tax companies that use consumer data and allow for those funds to flow to consumers. It’s been estimated that a small five percent tax would generate upwards of $100 billion per year which would mean a nice fat check of around $400 for each U.S. citizen yearly. While few Americans would say no to that money, it doesn’t resolve the security issues: