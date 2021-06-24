The Power of Anonymity in Supply Chain Security

The SolarWinds breach of 2020 was widely considered the biggest cyber-attack in history. Just three months later, the Microsoft Exchange hack took its place. Both had far-reaching consequences that affected not only SolarWinds and Microsoft, but also their customers, partners, and vendors. The shift toward large-scale hacks on software vendors should serve as a warning to businesses of all sizes: hackers do not need to hack your business directly to breach your business.

Stalking the Supply Chain

Your supply chain is not a secret. From your website to your social media accounts, the inner workings of your business are in the public arena—open to exploitation from cyber-criminals. In 2018, for example, the US Justice Department announced its migration to Office 365 (now Microsoft 365).

The announcement painted the Justice Department in a positive light, ahead of many of its peers in the slow but gradual shift from on-premise, sprawling government infrastructure to the cloud. In public relations, this is called a win. To cyber-criminals who were watching, it was the tip that would help them orchestrate attacks specifically for Microsoft 365.

Similar to press announcements, businesses regularly advertize the names of their customers and partners on their websites, whether in the form of brand logos or case studies. Known as “social proof,” it’s effective marketing. It also unwittingly reveals the supply chain and puts a target on those businesses.

While the SolarWinds hack was a sophisticated operation with, according to some reports, at least 1000 engineers on the payroll, it was likely made possible by a simple mistake: an easily guessable password that hackers used to enter SolarWinds’ environment. If a cyber-criminal is not lucky enough to guess a password, there are other, equally simple ways of infiltrating a business’ IT environment.

Phishing, one of the easiest methods of breaching password credentials, remains a formidable threat, despite significant investments in cybersecurity awareness training. According to the FBI’s most recent IC3 report, reports of phishing doubled in the US in 2020, with more than 240,000 victim claims. While email security solutions have come a long way in developing technology capable of blocking sophisticated phishing attacks, there is a critical flaw in email that gives cyber-criminals the upper hand.

Discovery

A mail exchange (MX) record reveals the email servers a business uses to accept and deliver email. Amazingly, this information is publicly available on the internet and accessible via a simple MX record query. The below image shows an MX query for Home Depot and Au Bon Pain. The redacted text is the domain name of the email security vendor protecting the businesses’ email.