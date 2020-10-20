Preventing Business Email Compromise Calls for Analyzing Email Language

Email security may be a relatively young industry, but it’s gone through more changes in the past ten years than most have in the past 50. That’s largely because phishing attack techniques are getting more sophisticated by the day, testing anti-phishing defenses with business email compromise (BEC), social engineering and impersonation attacks that carry no malware or links to malicious URLs.

As noted in the most recent Verizon Data Breach and Incident Response report, the vast majority (67%) of data breaches are caused by social attacks delivered via email phishing, and these attacks have proven to be a high-yield and lucrative endeavor for scammers.

The latest FBI Internet Crime Report recorded more than $3.5 billion in losses to individual and business victims, with the most frequent complaints being phishing, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion. Businesses of all sizes have been susceptible to these attacks.

Traditionally, companies have invested in phishing awareness training to help educate workers on the telltail signs of malicious emails, along with secure email gateways, DMARC and other email security point solutions.

More recently, Breach Attack Simulation (BAS) and Automated Penetration Testing have emerged as a way to continuously stress test the effectiveness of control points, and identify the gaps in email security that might exist.

Despite these safeguards, email continues to serve as the vector for nine out of ten cyber-attacks. Fortunately, there’s a new technology being built into anti-phishing tools that is proving to be effective at identifying business email compromise and other payload-less attacks - natural language processing (NLP).

Natural Language Processing: An Extra Layer of Security

NLP is defined as a “subfield of linguistics, computer science, information engineering, and artificial intelligence concerned with the interactions between computers and human language.” While NLP is in its infancy with cybersecurity, it is particularly promising due to its ability to comprehend context.

As BEC attacks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, NLP has begun to analyze the content of such messages, finding that the vast majority include variations of the same four messages, including: