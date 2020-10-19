Ripple20 Isn’t An Anomaly – IoT Security Is A Mess (Still) #NCSAM

Shiny-object fixation is in the tech industry’s DNA — rooted equally in sincere idealism, and reactive impulsivity. For innovators, there’s always something greater, faster, and better on the horizon. On the one hand, this forward-looking mindset is productive, inspiring us toward perpetual progress. On the other hand, it can prove detrimental, as those in the tech industry have a habit of prematurely moving to the “next big thing” before mastering the “current problem.”

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a perfect (or terrible, depending on how you look at it) embodiment of this bad habit. It was coined in 1999, but the first connected devices emerged even earlier in the 1980s. By the late 2000s, major companies like IBM, Cisco, and McKinsey started making significant IoT investments. In 2011, Gartner added IoT to its hype-cycle for emerging technologies, ushering in a wave of IoT startups rushing to capitalize on a hot market, akin to what’s occurring in the AI space today.

The moral of this history lesson is that IoT has been around for decades. Yet, IoT security continues to be...a mess. A mess that’s actively worsening, in fact, because we haven’t taken the time to get it right. A new SonicWall report found a 50% increase in IoT malware attacks in the first half of 2020 alone. Meanwhile, the Irdeto Global Connected Industries Cybersecurity Survey revealed that cyberattacks targeted at IoT devices could cost the U.S. economy $8.8 billion per year.

Part of the problem is that most enterprises lack visibility into all the IoT devices running on their network, making securing them nearly impossible. Another factor is that many IoT device makers eager to cash in and get to market, did not — and still do not — build with security in mind.

The issue extends even deeper. The software and hardware components that make up these devices can also have vulnerabilities.

Supply chain issues make a bad situation worse

This is the case with Ripple20, a series of 19 vulnerabilities first revealed by JSOF in mid-June, affecting devices that contain the Treck networking stack. The Treck software has been used in the manufacturing of embedded devices for more than twenty years. Due to its ubiquity, hundreds of millions of devices in the industrial controls, networking, transportation, retail, oil and gas, medical, and other fields are now known to be vulnerable to exploits.

As the JSOF team attempted to track down the vendors affected earlier this summer, it became clear that the complexity of the software supply chains in question made it exceedingly difficult to know exactly which devices were exposed.

Now that the information has been released, proof-of-concept exploits will emerge and companies will likely start to see accelerated exploitation of these vulnerabilities. While patches have been issued by Treck for all 19 vulnerabilities, patching may prove difficult or impossible due to the age, nature, and widespread use of the impacted devices. As a result, the impact of these vulnerabilities will linger for a long time to come.

We can bolster IoT security — but it’s a shared responsibility

Ripple20 isn’t the only IoT security fiasco, it’s just the latest. As we’re barreling toward edge computing, drones, and robotics, we need to pause and get connected device security under control now. Solving a problem so pervasive will require the entire tech industry to rethink IoT and recognize the collective effort to secure it. The following steps need to be taken: