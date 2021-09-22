Integrating XDR into your SOC

Rob Demain, CEO & Founder of e2e-assure is joined by special guests to bust some myths around XDR, EDR and MDR, before discussing how they can be used to deal with today's challenges, and how to integrate XDR effectively into your SOC, without breaking the bank.

  • The tangible examples of XDR improving outcomes
  • How to build a business case for true XDR integration into your SOC (without asking for millions of pounds)
  • Beat cyber marketing buzzword bingo of X/E/MDR

