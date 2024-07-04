Infosecurity Magazine

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for the latest in industry news, expert insights, dedicated information security content and online events.
The Lithuanian data protection authority has imposed a fine of almost $2.5m on second-hand specialist Vinted for breaching GDPR
The EU’s Digital Europe Programme (DEP) will provide over €210m in funding for cybersecurity and digital skills projects
Roll20 confirmed its administrative website account was accessed by a “bad actor,” leaving its users’ personal information exposed
Orange Cyberdefense’s latest Cy-Xplorer report shows a 77% rise in cyber extortion, with SMBs impacted 4.2 times more often than large enterprises
Police have arrested 54 suspected members of a vishing group who stole the life savings of scores of victims
The move follows a series of reported compliance failures and lack of progress in addressing publicly disclosed incidents