Infosecurity Magazine

Vinted Fined €2.3m Over Data Protection Failure

The Lithuanian data protection authority has imposed a fine of almost $2.5m on second-hand specialist Vinted for breaching GDPR

Leveraging Trust and Visibility to Comply with New EU Cyber Regulations

EU Opens Applications for Cybersecurity and Digital Skills Funding

The EU’s Digital Europe Programme (DEP) will provide over €210m in funding for cybersecurity and digital skills projects

Europol Warns of Home Routing Challenges For Lawful Interception

Meta Faces Suspension of AI Data Training in Brazil

Over $1bn in Cryptocurrency Lost to Web3 Cyber Incidents in 2024

Gamers' Data Exposed in RPG Platform Roll20 Breach

Roll20 confirmed its administrative website account was accessed by a “bad actor,” leaving its users’ personal information exposed

New Ransomware Group Phones Execs to Extort Payment

UK’s NCA Leads Major Cobalt Strike Takedown

WordPress Plugins at Risk From Polyfill Library Compromise

Microsoft Uncovers Major Flaws in Rockwell PanelView Plus

Cyber Extortion Soars: SMBs Hit Four Times Harder

Orange Cyberdefense’s latest Cy-Xplorer report shows a 77% rise in cyber extortion, with SMBs impacted 4.2 times more often than large enterprises

Half of Employees Fear Punishment for Reporting Security Mistakes

New RUSI Report Exposes Psychological Toll of Ransomware, Urges Action

APP Fraud Singled Out as Biggest Financial Crime Threat

Dozens of Arrests Disrupt €2.5m Vishing Gang

Police have arrested 54 suspected members of a vishing group who stole the life savings of scores of victims

Mobile Political Spam Surges Threefold For 2024 Election

Chrome Update Will Block Entrust Certificates by November 2024

The move follows a series of reported compliance failures and lack of progress in addressing publicly disclosed incidents

Ransomware Attack Demands Reach a Staggering $5.2m in 2024

Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: Private Equity Firms Expand Market Presence

