Software updates play a critical role in protecting systems from cyber threats as well as providing new and improved functionality to software products. They are necessary to patch vulnerabilities that can be exploited by malicious actors, ensuring that systems remain secure. Software updates are one of the four pillars of the 2024 international Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign. As part of the campaign, authority organizations, such as the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance issued a list of update-related recommendations relating to software updates: Verify the source of the updates you are notified of

Apply updates as soon as they are available

Turn on automatic updates when available These recommendations are good practices, especially for the general public when thinking about their connected devices. However, for large organizations software update management can be complex. Updating software can introduce new business risks, as recent incidents have demonstrated. In July 2024, a faulty update of the CrowdStrike Falcon sensor crashed roughly 8.5m Windows computers, forcing them to display Microsoft’s blue screen of death (BSOD). Infosecurity spoke with several experts to explore the role of software updates in cybersecurity and how to prevent them from being the cause of security disasters. Understanding the Role of Software Updates Unpacking the Patch Management Taxology In patch and vulnerability management, developers, IT and cybersecurity professionals use many different terms, including update, upgrade, rollback, patch, hotfix and bugfix. An upgrade is a major software version change that can sometimes involve hardware replacement. An update is a less significant version change that can generally be pushed in a few minutes. A rollback occurs when software users or owner needs to remove the latest version and install a previous one for operational or security reasons or because the newest version was faulty. An update can sometimes include a patch, a set of modifications to the software that can include bug fixes, the correction of an error or defect in software code, alongside other changes, such as security updates, performance improvements, or new features. A hotfix is a type of small patch specifically designed to address a critical issue that needs to be resolved immediately. It is generally pushed in real-time and typically used to fix urgent bugs, security vulnerabilities, or other problems that can't wait for the next scheduled release. Patches that modify the kernel or core system files almost always require a reboot. Patches that modify specific applications or services may or may not require a reboot, depending on the nature of the changes. Why Updates are Critical to Software Security Today, the most common method attackers use to obtain initial access to organizations is by exploiting known software vulnerabilities. According to Mandiant’s M-Trends report, published in April 2024, attackers exploited vulnerabilities to gain initial access in 38% of intrusions in 2023, a 6% increase from the previous year. Security vulnerabilities in software are typically exploited within 19 days of being discovered, and yet, organizations take over 100 days on average to install updates that fix these vulnerabilities, according to Skybox Security findings. Updates and associated patches are the only way to perennially fix vulnerabilities, this is why they are crucial in every organization’s cybersecurity posture.

Credit: Hernan E. Schmidt/Shutterstock

Why Updates Can Be a Security Challenge Software updates can introduce operational issues. For instance, Rose Gupta, threat and vulnerability management lead at AssuredPartners, shared her experience with an August 2024 patch on Windows Server 2019 that caused disk issues and made servers unresponsive for AssuredPartners and its customers. “Microsoft told us to hold off until the September patch, but since there were a lot of zero-day vulnerabilities patched in the August update, we still needed to find mitigation measures,” she explained. Software updates can also pose security risks to major security providers. In September, an Apple macOS 15 ‘Sequoia’ update disrupted security kit including CrowdStrike, SentinelOne and Microsoft tools. Cybercriminals can also infect a software update in order to infiltrate an orgnaization and infect target devices. This technique was deployed for good in the takedown of Ghost, a dedicated encrypted communication platform used by cybercriminals. The Australian Federal Police infiltrated the crimeware app by modifying an app update. Software Update Best Practices In the case of the CrowdStrike-induced IT outage, the responsibility has largely been attributed to CrowdStrike itself, with VP for counter-adversary operations Adam Meyers apologizing before the US Congress, and, to a lesser extent, Microsoft. According to Josh Chessman, an advisor at Lionfish Tech Advisors, the CrowdStrike leadership was “arrogant” for pushing the same update to all its users at once, and the fact that its Falcon sensor had Microsoft kernel access made the impact much worse. He also said that Microsoft should have guardrails in place to avoid such a broad-scale incident. However, he stated that the CrowdStrike customers most impacted by the outage, including Delta Airlines, likely lacked the best patching and update practices. Read more: CrowdStrike Windows Outage - What We Can Learn Build a Comprehensive Cartography of Your Assets AssuredPartners’ Gupta said the first stage of a good update and patch management process is identifying all your assets. However, Chessman added that an inventory is generally insufficient, especially for larger organizations. “They would have a multitude of operating systems, sometimes many different versions of the same, as well as a range of software and applications, also in various versions, each managed by a different team,” he explained. He highlighted the need to map your assets and know in which business units they are rather than merely list them. “Importantly, it’s preferable not to do this on a spreadsheet but in an easily updatable, machine-readable format,” he added. Endpoint management solutions can help. Additionally, Gupta said that building a software bill of materials (SBOM), which lists each software package and their dependencies, can be of real value in patch management. Read more: Navigating the Vulnerability Maze: Understanding CVE, CWE, and CVSS Develop a Responsibility Assignment Matrix Gupta also argued that organizations should develop a responsibility assignment matrix (RAM), also known as the responsible, accountable, consulted and informed (RACI) model.



This helps the security teams know who is responsible for which types of patches and assign them quickly if needed. “At AssuredPartners, this allows us to avoid wasting time trying to find the correct owners, which initially took up much of our time,” she continued. Managed Automated Updates, Not Automatic Updates While turning on automatic updates can be a rule of thumb for individuals, Chessman says it is a more complex issue for organizations. On the one hand, organizations with a strong need for network availability (e.g. manufacturing companies) would want to avoid disrupting systems without prearrangement. On the other, fully automatic updates can have dire consequences, as the CrowdStrike incident showed. “There is likely not someone at Delta Airlines or at any other impacted organization who decided at 4 am to push the CrowdStrike update, but there is someone who decided to automatically push any update coming from the CrowdStrike Falcon sensor,” Chessman explains. Meanwhile, organizations cannot push each update manually. “The larger the business, the greater the multitude of different devices and software applications, the more you need to automate,” he continued. This is why the advisor recommended adopting a managed automated software update process rather than a fully automatic update stance. “Use dedicated software if you can afford them,” he added.

Credit: Lukas Souza/Ascannio/Shutterstock