As two of the leading frontier AI labs, OpenAI and Anthropic, expand access to their most advanced large language models (LLMs), Claude Mythos and GPT5.5, with evidence of their capabilities to autonomously find and fix vulnerabilities at scale, the way organizations patch flaws is evolving.

First, the patching lifecycle will likely speed up in many companies. Speaking at Infosecurity Europe, Kevin Jones, Group CISO at Bayer, said IT vendors he spoke to, including cloud hyperscalers, assessed that the mean time to exploit a vulnerability has gone from days to hours.

“Normally, from a patch being released with no known public exploit in the wild, you give yourself seven to 10 days to be able to scale up that patch, deploy it on a few isolated systems, test it, deploy it on your internet-facing systems. It used to be the window it would take for attackers to really reverse engineer it, find the vulnerabilities, write the exploits, deploy the exploits and scale them,” he explained.

Now, vendors told him it took threat actors down to six hours and 40 minutes between the time a patch was being released with no known exploit in the wild and when somebody started exploiting the vulnerability.

India Introduces 12-Hour Patch Deadlines

In response to this, India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recently set a new bar for response times with an expectation to patch actively exploited internet-facing vulnerabilities within 12 hours, exposed critical flaws within a day and high-severity bugs within five days.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Andrey Lukashekov, head of revenue at Vulners, said such a mandate “sounds decisive.”

However, he noted that in large, global organizations, tight deadlines collide with time zones, approval chains and change controls, turning a well‑intended rule into “a logistical nightmare” that can actually impede safe remediation.

In Lukashenkov’s view, such mandates push the emphasis onto producers and rapid patch delivery, yet they risk encouraging rushed fixes or breaking change processes when coordination is infeasible.

EU and US Patching Policy Approach: Vendor-Centric Vs User-Centric

By contrast, Lukashenkov framed the EU’s approach under the Cyber Resilience Act as more explicitly producer‑centric.

He said the CRA “leans on vendors to own product security,” creating obligations for secure development, disclosure and user notification.

Lukashenkov described this approach as sensible from a policy standpoint because it aligns legal responsibility with the parties that build the code, but he cautioned that compliance does not automatically translate into shortened exploitation windows.

“Regulation can move the needle on accountability, but it won’t replace sound architecture and resilient operations,” he said.

Also speaking to Infosecurity, Michael Price, VP of product engineering at VulnCheck, contrasted the EU’s vendor-focused posture under rules like the CRA with the more market-driven, user-focused approach he sees in the US.

He said that Europe “is trying to force responsibility upstream,” by placing legal and technical obligations on software producers to design and ship more secure products. That, he said, shifts cost and accountability toward vendors and can drive systemic improvements – albeit at the expense of potentially slowing innovation.

By contrast, Price said, the US model often puts more of the burden on users and operators to defend themselves.

“In the US, you see an emphasis on avoiding regulation because regulators can slow down growth,” he explained. As a result many companies optimize for time-to-market rather than security.

He warned this can leave downstream customers with the hard work of patching, prioritizing and compensating for insecure defaults.

Lukashenkov agreed, observing that US practice tends to combine market pressure, liability considerations and voluntary standards rather than a single, prescriptive cadence.

“In the US you get a patchwork of expectations: buyers demand fixes, insurers price risk and vendors respond, but there’s no one size fits all,” he said.