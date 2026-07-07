Google Cloud's New CISO Chris Betz on Integrating AI in Cyber Defenses

Chris Betz has officially taken the helm as the new CISO of Google Cloud. Transitioning from his previous role as Google's VP of infrastructure security, Betz is stepping up to lead the company’s security posture at a critical turning point in the industry. In his very first interview since assuming the CISO title, he shared his vision on the role generative AI will play in defending global enterprises. Coinciding with his transition, Betz published a key blog post on the Google Cloud blog titled Cloud CISO Perspectives: The 4 lessons that guided AI threat defense. In the article, he lays out Google's playbook for using AI to defend against AI, advocating for a multi-model approach, robust security harnesses and the irreplaceable value of human expertise in modern cyber defense. Under his leadership, Google Cloud’s Office of the CISO reports directly to him. This organizational alignment places Betz at the center of both Google’s internal security engineering efforts and its customer-facing security advisory initiatives. Betz previously served as the CISO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Capital One. He has also held senior security engineering and response roles at Microsoft, Apple and CenturyLink. His career began in the US Air Force, followed by intelligence and security work at the National Security Agency (NSA).

Infosecurity Magazine: You have recently moved jobs within Google Cloud, from VP of infrastructure security to CISO. What does it change in your daily missions? Christ Betz: In practice, it is simply a title change and very much the continuation of the work I’ve been doing since I joined Google in 2025, only I get to do even more customer engagement now, especially on AI threats and the transformations we’re seeing in that space. I've been leading the Google Cloud CISO team for a year now. I get to spend a lot of time with engineering groups across Google Cloud and inside of the CISO team. I'm also responsible for the security of Google Cloud and its underlying infrastructure, meaning I also get to work with customers and help them be their most secure when they're riding on top of our cloud. One of the things that I enjoy most about roles like this one is the fact that I get to make a difference not just to Google but to customers globally. My career began in the Air Force because I wanted to serve and do something that was meaningful at a global scale. This is one of those threads that have taken me through many hops in my career, and Google Cloud is just one of those places as it sits in the middle of a frontier AI lab, with billions of cloud customers around the world. IM: What is the most pressing challenge that Google Cloud faces today? CB: The world of cybersecurity is changing so rapidly, especially in the time of AI. Today, we can't bring traditional security to an AI-first battle, so we need to continue to develop, improve and share broadly with the community the capabilities that let us bring AI to defend ourselves against AI. I'm in the fortunate position of being in a cutting-edge company that has a frontier AI lab, and so that gets to change that conversation. I can't think of anybody that I've been talking to in the past several months within the CISO teams who is not using AI as a significant part of their workflow. This means their job is changing week over week, month over month, as they're getting more and more capabilities. I think one of the biggest challenges for me right now is to figure out I can get them more AI capacity so they can move faster, which is a fun problem to have. IM: What's your framework for integrating AI in cyber defenses? CB: There are three key pillars when it comes to building AI-powered security defenses: the security expert, the harness, and the model – in that order. Use multiple AI models, have a well-developed harness and have it all guided by the right expert and you'll be the most impactful. At Google Cloud, we don't use just one AI model, and I would recommend the same to our customers. We have our models, we’re part of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing and my teams are using all sorts of different models. Different models have different strengths and even running the same model against the same problem will come up sometimes with different answers. Additionally, this world changes so rapidly that trying to keep up with any one particular model could become difficult, so we advocate for a multi-model approach.

"A less capable model with a good harness and a good expert is more powerful than the best model without a good harness or good experts."