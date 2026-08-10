Go-Based macOS Malware Steals Crypto and Secrets

Security researchers have discovered new infostealing macOS malware delivered via ClickFix social engineering attacks.

Managed detection and response (MDR) specialist Huntress said that it came across the malware in June 2026.

“In a ClickFix attack, the computer's user is presented with a popup window that appears to be a form of CAPTCHA prompt,” it noted.

“The window instructs the target to copy the text of a long command string and to paste it into the Terminal application on the computer. The command string typically downloads and executes the initial stage of the attack.”

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In this particular attack, the command pulled a Bash profiler/loader that collected system details, then fetched a Mac-native Mach-O payload matched to the victim's processor architecture.

“Mach-O is the executable format used by macOS, and in this case the Go-based stealer was built to scrape browser password stores, Apple Keychain data, and cached credentials from the infected system,” the blog post continued.

“The malware also included a DRAIN function that could check whether a cryptocurrency wallet held funds, then redirected all or part of that balance to attacker-controlled wallets.”

The loader, payload hosting and command and control (C2) all link back to the Aeza Group, a sanctioned Russian bulletproof hoster associated with cybercrime.

Huntress advised organizations to mitigate ClickFix threats through user education and by installing malicious script mitigation browser add-ons like NoScript. It added that network devices like Pi-Hole DNS can reduce the chances of popups appearing by blocking known-bad domains from resolving through DNS blocking.

“If a user inadvertently follows through with a ClickFix exploit, it is imperative that the user inform their IT team immediately and that the machine be brought into an isolation mode,” it concluded.

“The malware may or may not achieve persistence, but it is easily remediated by deleting any copies of the binary left behind on the machine. Once deleted, the malware will not spontaneously reconstitute itself.”