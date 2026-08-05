Fake Bank of America Phishing Scam Installs Remote Access Malware

A new phishing scam that presents a fake Bank of America message is being used by cybercriminals to gain remote control of victims’ users.

Identified by cybersecurity firm Huntress, the fake message imitates the bank's visual style, layout and branding, all the way from the initial phishing email to the eventual webpage that victims are redirected to.

The messages were sent to the Huntress honeytrap account on July 28. It prompted the recipient to visit what it claimed to be the bank’s website.

However, a link to what is purported to be the “Security Centre” actually delivers a Visual Basic script which, when executed, begins a multi-stage chain of decoding complex content and leads to the download of a ScreenConnect installer.

The emails did not point to Bank of America's legitimate domain, but to bkofamerica[.]com. The link in the message pointed, again, not to Bank of America, but to kleinschnitg[.]com, which then opened a page on sectioncompil[.]com from which the malicious zip originated.

The researchers noted that the attack has been set up differently for victims using different types of devices.

There is no payload for Mac users, instead they were prompted to submit any piece of valuable personal information they might possess.

If a Windows browser was used by the target, they were prompted to download and install “Account Guard”, which the page described as "a powerful tool designed to protect your financial data, prevent unauthorized transactions and other cyber threats."