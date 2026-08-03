China-affiliated threat actors are capable of exploiting critical vulnerabilities within 24 hours of public disclosure, according to new findings from CrowdStrike.

The China-nexus groups Vault Panda and Genesis Panda were observed conducting rapid, systematic attacks that targeted the React2Shell exploit – a critical web application vulnerability that enables unauthenticated remote code execution in React Server Components and Next.js applications.

The flaw was disclosed in December 2025, with patches released in concurrence.

While multiple threat actors leveraged React2Shell in the wild, Vault Panda (UNC6588) and Genesis Panda (REF0657, Earth Lamia) were particularly fast in deploying various malicious tools against victims, including remote access trojans (RATs). These were used to conduct a range of post-exploit activities such as harvesting credentials.

“The speed of this response highlights their posture as adversaries who actively monitor vulnerability disclosures, rapidly validate exploitability, and pre-stage tooling in anticipation of a constantly changing attack surface,” the researchers noted in the CrowdStrike 2026 Threat Hunting Report, published on August 3.