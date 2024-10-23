The US, UK and like-minded nations should strengthen their security strategy against Chinese cyber threats but also try to collaborate with Beijing on other technological fronts, according to David Cameron. The former British Prime Minister, who was also Foreign Secretary under Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was invited to close Recorded Future’s Predict 2024 event in London on October 22, while the extended BRICS countries, including Russia, China and India, were in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th BRICS Summit. Speaking with Recorded Future CEO Christopher Ahlberg on stage, Cameron said that the US, the UK and partner countries should “harden their systems against Chinese espionage” but also try finding ways to cooperate with China. “Of course, the US must invest in protecting itself and have a very tough message on why it doesn’t agree [with cyber espionage conducted by Chinese-backed hackers], but also engage in cooperation in other areas, like climate change, for instance,” he explained. “Yes, China is one of the biggest polluters in the world, but it is also one of the greatest investors in green technology.”

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron was invited to speak during the closing session of Recorded Future's Predict 2024 event in London on October 22. Credit: Infosecurity Magazine

In May 2024, Anne Keast-Butler, the new GCHQ director of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), warned that China’s irresponsible actions in cyberspace could weaken the safety of the internet for all. US “Confrontational” Approach Towards China Sharing a 2015 meeting with Xi Jinping, the former British Prime Minister said that when he asked him what worried him the most during a private conversation, the Chinese president said: “The two things I absolutely must avoid are falling into the middle-income trap and war with America.” “Since then, the actions taken by his countries have not quite matched this statement, although we do see small hints of de-escalation with some countries in conflict with China, including India,” Cameron added.

Conceptual photo of Huawei logo on a screen and ARM microchips on top. Credit: Ascannio/Shutterstock