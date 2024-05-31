Infosecurity News

  1. BBC Pension Scheme Breached, Exposing Employee Data

    The BBC said that personally identifiable information of current and former employees has been breached following an incident affecting its pension scheme

  2. #Infosec2024: Why Cybersecurity is Critical for the 2024 Paris Olympics

    The large volume of attendees mixed with interconnected infrastructure provides opportunities for threat actors to wreak havoc during the Paris Olympics

  3. Europol-Led Operation Endgame Hits Botnet, Ransomware Networks

    The operation targeted several significant malware droppers, including IcedID, SystemBC, Pikabot, Smokeloader and Bumblebee

  4. First American Reveals Data Breach Impacting 44,000 Individuals

    The cyber-attack, which occurred in December 2023, forced First American to shut down some systems

  5. US-Led Operation Takes Down World’s Largest Botnet

    A global law enforcement operation has disrupted the 911 S5 botnet, a global network of compromised devices used to facilitate criminal activity

  6. #Infosec2024: Why Credential-Based Attacks Need Modern Solutions

    1Password’s Steve Won discusses why modern security solutions, such as passkeys, can substantially reduce the risk of credential-based attacks

  7. Advance Fee Fraud Targets Colleges With Free Piano Offers

    Proofpoint discovered over 125,000 emails linked to this scam cluster in the past year

  8. New PyPI Malware “Pytoileur” Steals Crypto and Evades Detection

    The package posed as an API management tool and downloaded trojanized Windows binaries

  9. Internet Archive Disrupted by Sustained and “Mean” DDoS Attack

    The Internet Archive said sustained DDoS attacks have disrupted access to its preserved web pages and other historical archives

  10. #Infosec2024: How Williams Racing Relies on Data Security for Peak Performance

    Formula One team Williams Racing shares how it prioritizes data security with password management to safeguard sensitive information

  11. New North Korean Hacking Group Identified by Microsoft

    Moonstone Sleet is a newly observed threat group targeting companies for financial and cyber espionage objectives

  12. #Infosec2024: Decoding SentinelOne's AI Threat Hunting Assistant

    SentinelOne will present a threat-hunting demonstration during which a security analyst will compete against a non-technical person using its AI assistant

  13. Check Point Urges VPN Configuration Review Amid Attack Spike

    These attacks did not exploit a vulnerability but instead leveraged weaker authentication methods

  14. XSS Vulnerabilities Found in WordPress Plugin Slider Revolution

    Slider Revolution is a widely used premium Wordpress plugin with over 9 million active users

  15. TeaBot Banking Trojan Activity on the Rise, Zscaler Observes

    Researchers from Zscaler ThreatLabz observed an uptick in the TeaBot Andoird banking Trojan, also known as Anatsa

  16. Courtroom Recording Software Vulnerable to Backdoor Attacks

    Rapid7 warned that users of Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Viewer v8.3.7 recording software are at high risk of stolen credentials and having malware installed

  17. #Infosec2024: What to Expect at Infosecurity Europe 2024

    Get ready for Infosecurity Europe 2024 with these top five picks from Infosecurity Magazine to help you plan your visit

  18. #Infosec2024: Why Human Risk Management is Cybersecurity's Next Step for Awareness

    With most cyber-attacks still involving a non-malicious human element, it is clear that awareness training alone is insufficient, this is where human risk management comes into play

  19. #Infosec2024: Charity Bridges Digital Divide and Fuels New Cyber Talent

    Every Child Online, a UK charity, tackles the digital divide and potential cybersecurity skills gap by offering free refurbished IT equipment to underprivileged children

  20. Health Information Published Online After MediSecure Ransomware Attack

    MediSecure confirmed that limited health data of customers was posted onto a dark web forum, with a 6.5TB dataset reportedly put up for sale

