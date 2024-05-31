Infosecurity News
BBC Pension Scheme Breached, Exposing Employee Data
The BBC said that personally identifiable information of current and former employees has been breached following an incident affecting its pension scheme
#Infosec2024: Why Cybersecurity is Critical for the 2024 Paris Olympics
The large volume of attendees mixed with interconnected infrastructure provides opportunities for threat actors to wreak havoc during the Paris Olympics
Europol-Led Operation Endgame Hits Botnet, Ransomware Networks
The operation targeted several significant malware droppers, including IcedID, SystemBC, Pikabot, Smokeloader and Bumblebee
First American Reveals Data Breach Impacting 44,000 Individuals
The cyber-attack, which occurred in December 2023, forced First American to shut down some systems
US-Led Operation Takes Down World’s Largest Botnet
A global law enforcement operation has disrupted the 911 S5 botnet, a global network of compromised devices used to facilitate criminal activity
#Infosec2024: Why Credential-Based Attacks Need Modern Solutions
1Password’s Steve Won discusses why modern security solutions, such as passkeys, can substantially reduce the risk of credential-based attacks
Advance Fee Fraud Targets Colleges With Free Piano Offers
Proofpoint discovered over 125,000 emails linked to this scam cluster in the past year
New PyPI Malware “Pytoileur” Steals Crypto and Evades Detection
The package posed as an API management tool and downloaded trojanized Windows binaries
Internet Archive Disrupted by Sustained and “Mean” DDoS Attack
The Internet Archive said sustained DDoS attacks have disrupted access to its preserved web pages and other historical archives
#Infosec2024: How Williams Racing Relies on Data Security for Peak Performance
Formula One team Williams Racing shares how it prioritizes data security with password management to safeguard sensitive information
New North Korean Hacking Group Identified by Microsoft
Moonstone Sleet is a newly observed threat group targeting companies for financial and cyber espionage objectives
#Infosec2024: Decoding SentinelOne's AI Threat Hunting Assistant
SentinelOne will present a threat-hunting demonstration during which a security analyst will compete against a non-technical person using its AI assistant
Check Point Urges VPN Configuration Review Amid Attack Spike
These attacks did not exploit a vulnerability but instead leveraged weaker authentication methods
XSS Vulnerabilities Found in WordPress Plugin Slider Revolution
Slider Revolution is a widely used premium Wordpress plugin with over 9 million active users
TeaBot Banking Trojan Activity on the Rise, Zscaler Observes
Researchers from Zscaler ThreatLabz observed an uptick in the TeaBot Andoird banking Trojan, also known as Anatsa
Courtroom Recording Software Vulnerable to Backdoor Attacks
Rapid7 warned that users of Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Viewer v8.3.7 recording software are at high risk of stolen credentials and having malware installed
#Infosec2024: What to Expect at Infosecurity Europe 2024
Get ready for Infosecurity Europe 2024 with these top five picks from Infosecurity Magazine to help you plan your visit
#Infosec2024: Why Human Risk Management is Cybersecurity's Next Step for Awareness
With most cyber-attacks still involving a non-malicious human element, it is clear that awareness training alone is insufficient, this is where human risk management comes into play
#Infosec2024: Charity Bridges Digital Divide and Fuels New Cyber Talent
Every Child Online, a UK charity, tackles the digital divide and potential cybersecurity skills gap by offering free refurbished IT equipment to underprivileged children
Health Information Published Online After MediSecure Ransomware Attack
MediSecure confirmed that limited health data of customers was posted onto a dark web forum, with a 6.5TB dataset reportedly put up for sale