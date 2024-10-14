Casio Confirms Ransomware Outage and Data Breach

Casio has revealed that some of its corporate systems and services are still damaged and personal information has been compromised, after a ransomware attack over a week ago.

The Japanese electronics giant claimed in a notice on Friday that it was alerted to an unauthorized intrusion after a system failure on October 5 rendered several systems unusable.

“After investigating the incident, we confirmed that the servers showed signs of unauthorized access. In response, we requested an outside security specialist to conduct a forensic investigation. On the same day, we took measures to shut down the servers that had suffered unauthorized access from the internet and our internal network, since we suspected a cyber-attack using ransomware,” it read.



“As a result, some important systems within the company and its affiliated companies have become unusable, and some services have also been affected. The full extent of the damage is still under investigation, but the company has set up a task force and is currently working diligently to quickly restore internal systems and resume operations.”

Screenshots posted to X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the Underground ransomware group is responsible for the breach. It has Casio on its leak site, claiming to have 205GB of stolen data in its possession.