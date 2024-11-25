Google Deindexes Chinese Propaganda Network

A network of four public relations (PR) firms has been operating pro-China influence operations online since at least 2022, according to Google.

In a report published on November 22, Google’s Threat Intelligence Group revealed it has removed hundreds of domains from its search and news indexes.

These domains were part of a complex ecosystem of four companies running two newswire services pushing pro-Chinese propaganda to international audiences – a network tracked by Google as GlassBridge.

Behind the GlassBridge Propaganda Network

The GlassBridge network is made up of four standalone digital PR firms that offer newswire, syndication and marketing services:

Shanghai Haixun Technology

Shenzhen Haimai Yunxiang Media

Shenzhen Bowen Media

An unknown company tracked by Google as DurinBridge

Each firm poses as an independent outlet that republishes articles from Chinese state media, press releases, and other content likely commissioned by other PR agency clients.

While separate legal entities, Google said the four companies operate in a similar fashion, suggesting some form of cooperation and coordination.

Additionally, they’re linked to two newswire services, Times Newswire and World Newswire.

Haixun, at the core of the ecosystem, hosts over 600 inauthentic news sites, while DurinBridge hosts over 200, and the other two firms host over 100 each.