Major Online Platform for Child Exploitation Dismantled

One of the largest online platforms for child sexual exploitation has been dismantled in a major international law enforcement operation.

Kidflix, which had 1.8 million registered users, was shut down on March 11 2025 after a lengthy investigation led by Bavarian authorities and supported by Europol.

The platform, which allowed users to stream and download child sexual abuse material (CSAM), had been operating since 2021.

The operation, named “Operation Stream,” resulted in the identification of 1393 suspects worldwide. So far, 79 individuals have been arrested, with authorities confirming that some not only distributed illegal content but also engaged in the abuse of children.

The crackdown also led to the seizure of more than 3000 electronic devices and the protection of 39 children.

Kidflix had a vast collection of illicit material, with over 91,000 unique videos uploaded overall. These videos, which totaled 6288 hours of footage, were frequently updated, with an average of 3.5 new uploads per hour.

The platform used a token-based system where users could earn or purchase tokens to access higher-quality versions of videos. Payments were primarily made in cryptocurrency, which made efforts to track financial transactions more difficult.

Read more on international operations targeting cybercriminal networks: Europol Taskforce Disrupts Global Criminal Network Through Supply Chain Attack

The investigation began in 2022 and culminated in a two-week enforcement effort from March 10 to March 23 2025.

German and Dutch authorities played a key role in seizing the platform’s servers, which contained around 72,000 videos at the time of the takedown. The scale of the case has made it one of the most significant child exploitation investigations in Europol’s history.

The agency’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) reportedly provided extensive support, analyzing thousands of videos and cross-checking data to identify offenders.

Europol emphasized the importance of international cooperation in tackling cross-border cybercrime and child exploitation. The agency coordinated the exchange of intelligence among the 35 participating countries.

Authorities warn that online child sexual exploitation is an increasing threat fueled by digital anonymity and borderless communication.

Europol has reaffirmed its commitment to combating this crime, encouraging public participation through initiatives like Stop Child Abuse – Trace An Object, which helps law enforcement identify victims.