Ransomware Groups Fragment Amid Rising Cybercrime Threats

Ransomware groups have become increasingly fragmented due to recent law enforcement action according to data comes from Europol’s latest Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment (IOCTA).

The 10th edition of the report examines key developments, changes and emerging threats in cybercrime over the past year. The 2024 edition details significant issues such as cyber-attacks, online fraud and child exploitation while also predicting future challenges related to new technologies, cryptocurrencies and illicit online content.

The research highlights how the disruption caused by law enforcement has led to ransomware groups rebranding and dispersing. This, coupled with frequent takedowns of dark web forums and marketplaces, has accelerated the fragmentation of cyber-threats.

As a result, millions of individuals across the EU face daily risks, including attacks on small and medium-sized businesses, digital skimming targeting e-merchants and banks, and various forms of phishing and fraud. Notably, there has been a substantial increase in online sexual extortion aimed at vulnerable minors.

The IOCTA 2024 also points out that multi-layered extortion tactics are becoming more common, with stolen data being threatened with publication or auction, leading to potential revictimization. The report notes that some offenders are younger and are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to aid their activities.

AI-assisted child sexual abuse material (CSAM) also presents new challenges for law enforcement, as it complicates the identification of victims and perpetrators with altered or entirely artificial content.

Additionally, the report addresses the growing use of cryptocurrencies in various crimes and the complications posed by mainstream end-to-end encryption (E2EE) communication platforms.

“To tackle the main threats highlighted in the IOCTA 2024 quickly and effectively, law enforcement needs the right knowledge, tools and legislation in place. As criminals adapt, law enforcement and legislators must also innovate to stay ahead and seek to capitalize on new and developing technologies,” the agency wrote.

“This, in turn, requires training to produce the specialized capabilities required to investigate technically challenging or complex cybercrimes, such as those involving the abuse of cryptocurrencies or the dark web.”